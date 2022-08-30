Cruzeiro: Pezzolano reveals conversation with Cipriano, praises and promises chance

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Marquinhos Cipriano has yet to debut for Cruzeiro

Coach Paulo Pezzolano admitted that he will give Marquinhos Cipriano chances in Cruzeiro’s next matches in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. Hired in the mid-year window for the professional, the left-back is the only reinforcement who has yet to make his debut with the celestial shirt.

The 23-year-old was named by Pezzolano in Raposa’s last three matches – against Chapecoense, Grmio and Nutico -, but did not leave the bench. He faces competition from Matheus Bidu, the absolute holder in the position.

In participation in the program ‘Jogou onde?’, on Ronaldo TV, this Monday (29/8), the coach of Cruzeiro said that Cipriano will receive an opportunity soon. He explained that this has not yet happened due to the good moment experienced by Bidu.

“It will come (the chance), but you have to be patient. An impressive, professional boy, who is training very well and always trying to improve, he will be applied to what we ask for… He doesn’t play because he’s bad, because his teammate (Bidu) is doing very well,” he said.

favorite features

Pezzolano also detailed which characteristics he likes most in a full-back. According to him, Cipriano has already got the hang of it and is fitting into the team’s style of play after just over a month of work at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte.

“He’s a very attacking full-back. I like very attacking full-backs. A full-back, but like a winger. I like full-backs that are powerful and fast. He’s already getting the idea we want”, finished.

Marquinhos Cipriano was released to football by So Paulo as a striker. It was during his time in Europe – when he played for Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, and Sion, from Switzerland – that he ended up becoming a left-back.