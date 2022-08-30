Cruzeiro will have to make investments to have two absolute holders of Paulo Pezzolano in 2023. The side Matheus Bidu and the midfielder Neto Moura are on loan until the end of the year and have fixed economic rights.

Close to the return to Série A, Cruzeiro starts planning 2023

Cruzeiro will intensify planning for 2023 in the coming weeks and plans to open negotiations to expand the bond with these two athletes. However, at this point, you will have to acquire the rights.

Bidu is on loan from Guarani, who are fighting relegation in the Brazilian Series B. With the São Paulo club, Cruzeiro is entitled to a 10% compensation rate in case of sale until the end of the year.

If you want to keep the contract with Bidu for the next season, Cruzeiro will have to make a financial contribution and already have the bases fixed. In the loan contract with Guarani, the agreement was to pay just over 1 million euros for 60% of the player’s economic rights.

1 of 4 Matheus Bidu, from Cruzeiro, during a game against Náutico, for Série B — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Matheus Bidu, from Cruzeiro, during a game against Náutico, for Série B — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Bidu is the absolute holder of Paulo Pezzolano. In the season, he made 32 appearances, scoring two goals and with three assists. The player has had the contractual situation probed lately.

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Of the holders, Bidu is not the only one with fixed economic rights. The midfielder Neto Moura also has a similar situation. He is on loan from Mirassol until the end of the season.

To expand the relationship with Neto Moura, Cruzeiro would need to pay around R$ 1.5 million for 50% of the economic rights. The midfielder, last week, admitted the desire to continue next season.

3 of 4 Neto Moura, from Cruzeiro, during a game against Náutico, for Série B — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF Neto Moura, from Cruzeiro, during a game against Náutico, for Série B — Photo: Alessandra Torres/AGIF

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv