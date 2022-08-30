Cuca at Atlético-MG: president admits haste to decide on the permanence of the coach in 2023 | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG has an important Brazilian final straight ahead, but they are also planning for 2023. And this planning involves the permanence of coach Cuca. President Sérgio Coelho admits he is in a hurry to resolve the situation with the coach, who has a contract only until the end of the year.

In an interview with Itatiaia, the manager said that he will make a decision in the coming days, together with the collegiate body (formed by the 4R’s patrons) and Rodrigo Caetano, football director.

– We need to quickly resolve this issue of coach, and plan the year 2023. Not that we are standing still, we are already talking, but in the next few days you can be sure, that the collegiate body, together with Rodrigo Caetano, will sit down and decide.

The coach commanded the team in the 2021 achievements, left due to personal problems, returning at the end of July for the vacancy of Turco Mohamed. He was asked, on more than one occasion, about staying in 2023, but he deflected it. Sérgio points out that the contract until the end of the season was requested by the coach and considers that it was a right decision.

– It was Cuca who proposed to come until November, and we accepted. The ideal would be until November, and if we have to renew, we renew it calmly. I hope it works out.

The team still didn’t get the sprint it wanted with Cuca. He won only one of the seven games with him, in addition to being eliminated by Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Sérgio Coelho considers that the choice for the coach’s return was correct and emphasizes the need to dialogue with him, even if there is no agreement to remain in 2023.

– Obviously, Cuca is our coach and, regardless of whether he stays or not, we need to listen to him. He who has the squad in his hands, we need to hear him. I don’t think we were wrong with Cuca. In the exchange we’ve made now, he’s the most suitable person. Know the squad, identified with club and fans, came out victorious. Although the results are not coming.