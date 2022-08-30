Datena appears dejected, explains her granddaughter’s hospitalization and comments on the child’s health status

José Luiz Datena appeared this Monday (29) to talk about the hospitalization of his granddaughter, Camila, who has pneumonia.

the journalist José Luiz Datena appeared on the screen of the Band, this Monday (29), with a shaken face. The anchor of ‘Brasil Urgente’ expressed concern about his granddaughter, Camila, six years old, admitted to a hospital in Goiânia to treat pneumonia.

In a live conversation with Cátia Fonseca, from ‘Best of the Afternoon’, Datena said he was shaken to be away from his granddaughter, as he presents the program at the station’s studios in São Paulo. “I’m not in the mood because my granddaughter is hospitalized there in Goiânia. My six-year-old granddaughter Camilinha is hospitalized with pneumonia and I’m worried. I’m praying a lot here that everything works out,” he said.

Cátia tried to send strength to her friend, with whom she always has a conversation on her show before moving the schedule to ‘Brasil Urgente’. “It’ll be fine soon, you’ll see. It worked, it’s fine! Leave it in the hands of God, right?”, commented the presenter.

Last Friday (26), during another edition of his program on Band, the journalist had his audio leaked right when he was arguing with his co-workers at the station’s studios. In the audio, Datena criticizes her colleagues. The moment went viral on social media.