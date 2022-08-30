Datena’s granddaughter is hospitalized in a serious condition with a common disease in children; watch out for symptoms

THE Grand daugther in José Luiz Datena was hospitalized in serious condition. The presenter opened the Brazil Urgent visibly shaken this Monday afternoon (29). Between the best of the afternoon and its journalistic, attraction anchor exposed this family drama.

Camilaonly six years, is hospitalized in a hospital in Goiânia, capital of Goiás. Datena says that he is very distressed by the situation, since he is in São Paulo, to present his program that airs on band.

Datena informs her granddaughter’s hospitalization

In a conversation with Cátia Fonseca, on the bridge between the two evening programs of the Band, Datena said that she is not very in the mood, as her granddaughter is hospitalized with pneumonia and that she is very worried and praying for everything to go well. The colleague reassured him and said that soon the girl will be well again.

Pneumonia is common in children

The most common pneumonia in children is acute, when there is infection of the airways and lungs by certain agents. As a result, pus or fluid accumulates in the membranes surrounding the lungs, causing a pleural effusion.

Symptoms of pneumonia in children

This disease occurs when the result of the interaction between an infectious agent, the host and even environmental problems. The risk factors are in children who have low birth weight, malnutrition, lack of breastfeeding and vitamin A, pollution in the environment and being exposed to cigarette smoke.

The main symptoms are frequent fever, cough, excessive tiredness, significant increase in respiratory rate and difficulty eating. Children who show one or more of these signs should be referred to medical attention immediately.

