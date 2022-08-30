Daughter of Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to her sister: I already miss you

According to the presenter’s heiress, she will miss her sister

Fátima Bernardes became one of the biggest artists due to her work at Globo. However, it’s not just her career that catches the attention of her thousands of fans.

That’s because her intimate life is also highlighted, since she has a great relationship with her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlhaand with the heirs.

For those who don’t know, the presenter is a mother of triplets, Beatriz, Laura and viniciusas a result of his former relationship with William Bonner.

Last Friday, the 26th, Laura said goodbye to Fátima Bernades, her sister and even Túlio Gadêlha.

That’s because, the young woman will continue her studies in France. On social media, they made a point of extolling the importance of the heiress of Fátima Bernardes in their lives.

PRESENTER’S HEIR TALKS ABOUT COEXISTENCE

Bia Bonemer revealed that she already misses her sister and told details of the coexistence he has with her at home.

“I already miss of you entering my room and staying with me doing nothing. Of you laughing at me because you can’t pretend you’ve seen all the t*kt*ks I show you”began the presenter’s heiress, who continued:

“From us complaining every 5 minutes that we are bored, without doing anything to change it. Of us going to the kitchen at dawn to look for something to eat”, stated the daughter of Fátima Bernardes.

DEPUTY TALKS ABOUT STEDDEN

On the other hand, Túlio Gadêlha highlighted the qualities of Laura Bonemer, with whom he maintains a great relationship.

“It was almost a ‘back and forth’ to give her a tight hug. Laurinha will continue her studies away from home and we don’t know how long we will be away from her. She is very kind, likes to read and loves animals.” said Fátima Bernardes’ boyfriend.

Afterwards, the deputy confessed how the two built a bond of respect and friendship.

“We got closer during the pandemic, when we had to gather all the troops (the three of them) in the kitchen to make lunch. She is very smart, practical, organized, likes to work and study. You’ll be fine out there. It hurt more to see your mommy’s little heart squeeze.”concluded the presenter’s boyfriend.