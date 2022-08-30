Deborah Secco responds to criticism after confessing to betrayal: ‘I’m not ashamed’ | celebrities



Rio – Deborah Secco returned to talk about a subject that moved social networks recently. The actress made an outburst in response to the criticism she has received since she admitted to cheating on every man she has ever dated, except for her current husband, Hugo Moura. Honestly, the artist confessed that she regrets the decisions she made, but is not ashamed of her past.

“I’m not proud of it, but it happened. I don’t deal well with lying. I could lie, say that it never happened and that I never did, but I did”, he declared in an interview with the program ‘Júlia’, on the Portuguese channel SIC. “Unfortunately, I had relationships without truth, where I was betrayed, I wanted to get out of that relationship that was a little toxic, and then I needed to fall in love because I couldn’t leave. Sometimes falling in love was the only way I had to get out of there, so I ended up cheating” , he explained.

Afterwards, Deborah showed to be well resolved with her mistakes and said that she prefers to be truthful, despite the negative comments. “I can’t look at my past and be ashamed of it. I regret it, but I’m not ashamed. Because I wasn’t mature enough, I wasn’t knowledgeable enough, and that’s my truth,” she said.

“I don’t need to lie to feel loved. I don’t accept being a lie out of affection anymore. Society is still very hypocritical. They judge others, while they do it hidden. I’m for real”, completed the actress.

In 2017, Deborah confessed to having betrayed her ex-boyfriends in an interview with SBT’s ‘Fofocalizando’ program: “I’ve betrayed all the people I’ve been with. Everyone, except Hugo”, revealed the artist, who is married to the model. since 2015. The two are parents of 6-year-old Maria Flor.

The statement resurfaced in July this year, when Marcelo Falcão, former vocalist of the group O Rappa, was asked about the speech. The artists took up their relationship in 2004 and were together for two years. “She was the one who said it. I feel for her, because I think if it was her feeling to say this kind of thing, I respect her feeling, but, today, I will never talk about someone in my life”, declared the singer to ‘ TV Fama’, by RedeTV!.