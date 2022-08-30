Dengue: cases and deaths soar in Brazil; climate change makes viruses circulate even in winter – Health

Regardless of the season of the year, measures to combat dengue must be maintained on an ongoing basis. Although the period known to have the highest transmission is between November and May, climate change has increased the risks of proliferation of the transmitting mosquito even in other seasons of the year. Between January 2 and June 18, 2022, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin of the Ministry of Healthwere recorded 1,172,882 cases in dengue in Brazil, double the number of notifications registered over the whole of last year: 534,743.

Until the last balance were confirmed 585 deaths – an increase of more than 130% compared to 246 deaths counted in 2021. Among the states that presented the highest number are: Sao Paulo (200), Santa Catarina (66), Paraná (60), Rio Grande do Sul (57) and Goiás (55).

“The cases of dengue are exploding. We already have more deaths, in just six months, than those recorded throughout the whole of last year. We are experiencing one of the worst epidemics of the disease. And there is fear of having a worse scenario than that recorded in 2015, when there was one of the worst epidemics of the disease, with 986 deaths”, evaluates infectious disease doctor Alexandre Naime Barbosa, vice president of Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) and professor at the São Paulo State University (Unesp).

although the Aedes aegypti do not survive for a long time in low temperatures – unlike summer, when the life cycle can reach up to 60 days –, the eggs and larvae deposited in the water remain alive, being able to develop and give rise to new mosquitoes with the arrival. of hot weeks, at any time of the year.

according to Ministry of Health, the period of the year with the highest transmission occurs in the wettest months of each region, usually from November to May. The accumulation of standing water contributes to the proliferation of the mosquito and, consequently, the greater spread of the disease. However, in years with rainy winters like 2022, the number of cases also tends to grow if control measures are not maintained.

“We had two factors. The whole issue is the rain, but at the beginning of winter, in the Southeast and South, for example, it was very hot. Weeks with higher temperatures. That is, climate change makes warmer temperature and more rain provide a perfect condition for vector proliferation“, observes Barbosa.

The emergence of other diseases, such as Covid-19tends to reduce the number of awareness campaigns, as well as to provoke a relaxation of preventive actions by the population itself.

“People end up relaxing more with regard to control measures to combat the disease. This lack of continuous awareness action on the part of the authorities and the relaxation of the population impact on the increase of cases. They need to be resumed as soon as possible. The genotype is circulating 2, which had not circulated for a while, which is not the same as the 2015 epidemic, in this way, people are more susceptible to the virus”, adds the infectious disease doctor at the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp).

São Paulo is the state with the most deaths in Brazil

Leading the number of deaths from dengue in the country, the state of São Paulo registers 292,100 cases of dengue and 250 deaths until August 2022, a number that is already high in relation to the data recorded until June by the Ministry of Health. In 2021, there were 145,800 cases and 71 deaths throughout the year.

According to the State Department of Health of Sao Paulothe five cities with the highest number of deaths from the disease so far are: Araraquara (17), Franca (14), Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (13), São José do Rio Preto (7) and Americana (7).

To help fight the disease, the government of São Paulo is investing R$ 10.7 million to support municipalities in the control of dengue, zika and chikungunya. “The 291 municipalities benefited were selected based on epidemiological and entomological indicators. The resources will be used in actions to combat the spread of the transmitting mosquito and monitoring of reported cases”, he said, in a note.

The secretary adds that fighting the mosquito Aedes aegypti it is a continuous and collective task, and it is up to the municipalities to carry out field work to combat the transmitter of dengue.

Risks in the Cerrado region

as showed the Estadãoa study by scientists from the Universidade Estadual Paulista (Unesp), published in the scientific journal PLOSdemonstrated that the advance of the destruction of the Cerrado is directly linked to the increase in the number of dengue cases in the region. The work shows that, if the pace of deforestation continues similar to the current one, without a specific and regionalized public policy, in 2030 the entire Cerrado area will have a considerable increase in cases of the disease, transmitted by the mosquito.

O State of greatest concern is Minas Gerais. From the current 2,200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, records of the disease would jump to 4,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. To prevent the projection from materializing, the scientists warn, the country will have to control deforestation and adopt new environmental and public health policies.

Acute febrile infectious disease caused by a virus belongs to the family Flaviviridaeof the genre Flavivirusthe dengue virus has four serotypes, generally called DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Generally, the symptoms of dengue appear from the third day after the insect bite, with an average of five to six days.

It is transmitted by the female mosquito Aedes aegypti (when infected by the virus) and can cause both the classic manifestation of the disease and the form considered hemorrhagic, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

symptoms of dengue

The disease can be asymptomatic or can progress to more serious conditions, such as hemorrhage and shock. In classic dengue, the first manifestation is high fever (39° to 40°C) and abrupt onset, usually followed by headache or eye pain, tiredness or muscle and bone pain, lack of appetite, nausea, dizziness, vomiting and skin rashes (rubella-like). The illness lasts from five to seven days (maximum of 10), but the period of convalescence may be accompanied by great physical weakness and may last for several weeks.

The main symptoms:

High fever above 39°

Body and joint pain

Pain behind the eyes

malaise

Lack of appetite

Headache

Red spots on the body

Progressive increase in hematocrit (measurement of the proportion of red blood cells in the blood)

Regarding the most serious form of the disease, known as dengue hemorrhagic feverthe initial symptoms are similar, but the condition worsens on the third or fourth day of evolution, with the appearance of hemorrhagic manifestations and circulatory collapse.

“In severe cases, shock usually occurs between the third and seventh day of illness, usually preceded by abdominal pain. The shock results from increased vascular permeability, followed by hemoconcentration and circulatory failure. Some patients may also present neurological manifestations, such as convulsions and irritability”, warns Fiocruz.

When a person is infected with one of the four serotypes, they become immune to all types of virus for a few months and then remain immune for the rest of their lives to the type they were infected with.

However, if you get dengue again, one of the other three types of the virus that you haven’t contracted yet, may or may not present a more serious form. Most cases of dengue hemorrhagic fever occur in people previously infected with one of four types of virus.

Pregnant women, children and the elderly are at greater risk of developing complications from the disease. The risks increase when the individual has a chronic disease, such as bronchial asthma, diabetes mellitus, sickle cell anemia, hypertension, in addition to previous infections with other dengue serotypes, according to the Ministry of Health.

THE dengue is the most prevalent urban arbovirus in the Americas, especially in Brazil.

Disease warning signs

Severe and continuous abdominal pain

persistent vomiting

Fluid accumulation (ascites, pleural effusion, pericardial effusion)

Postural hypotension and/or lipothymia (loss of consciousness)

Lethargy and/or irritability

Bleeding of mucous membranes

To date, there is no effective remedy against the dengue virus. Treatment is based on analgesics and antipyretics and can be done at home, with guidance for returning to the health service. Rest must be maintained. The treatment of hemorrhagic dengue is carried out from the patient’s hospital admission.

dengue vaccine

A tetravalent vaccine, that is, one that immunizes the population against the four types of dengue virus, is not yet available for large-scale application.

In the private network, only the vaccine is available dengvaxiamanufactured by the French laboratory Sanofi Pasteur. Despite protecting against the four dengue serotypes and preventing severe cases of the disease, Dengvaxia is not indicated for people who have never been in contact with the dengue virus.

“Clinical trials have shown that people who had never been exposed to the dengue virus, after being vaccinated, had a greater chance of complications and hospitalizations for forms of classic dengue, for this reason, the recommendation is only for those who have had contact or exposure to dengue. dengue virus in the age group between 9 and 45 years”, says Karolina Barreto Marinho, member of the Scientific Department of Immunization of the Brazilian Association of Allergy and Immunology (Asbai).

In addition, as it is an attenuated vaccine, composed of the four live serotypes of the dengue virus, it is also contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, people with severe allergies to the components of the immunization and immunocompromised people.

Check out some prevention tips