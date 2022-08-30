Departure of defender and striker, Allianz Parque different and Abel hit: last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras ended the preparation for the great semifinal of the Copa Libertadores da América. The first leg will be this Tuesday (30), at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, against Athletico. The delegation has already traveled to Curitiba, the city of departure.

Goalkeeper Weverton talked to TV Palmeiras / FAM and projected the confrontation for the continental.

Lucas Freitas was loaned

Defender, who participated in some games for the palm trees in 2021, was loaned to Moreirense, from Portugal. He is 21 years old and the objective of Verdão is to give shooting and minutes to the athlete.

Rafael Elias also left the club

On loan to Ituano, Rafael Elias, the Parrot, was traded with an Asian club. Palmeiras will pocket around R$ 7.5 million. He has already said goodbye to the country club.

Allianz Parque will have a purple sign

The administration implanted LED in the sign and will leave it in purple throughout the month of September. The action is part of a campaign against a certain disease.

Abel Ferreira speechless

In the post-game press conference against Fluminense, coach Abel Ferreira was asked about “retranca” in the second half. Without blinking, the Portuguese replied to the journalist’s question.

Decisive month passes without defeat by Palmeiras

August was considered the main month in the Palmeiras campaign towards the eleventh title of the Brazilian Championship in history. It passed well and without defeats. Check all the details.