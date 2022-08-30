DF has not recorded deaths from the new coronavirus for 19 days

posted on 08/29/2022 19:03



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press – 05/11/20)

The Federal District has no record of deaths from complications of covid-19 since August 10. According to monitoring by the Health Department, which began in March 2020, more than 11,000 citizens could not resist and lost the battle against the new coronavirus. Of these, 881 resided in the state of Goiás and the place of residence of another 11 is under investigation.

The latest monitoring, released this Monday (29/8), revealed that 172 residents of the federal capital were affected by the virus in the last 72 hours. In this way, the infected population exceeded 837 thousand, with 744 thousand people residing in the DF and 44 thousand from the state of Goiás.

The moving average of cases – made weekly from the average of the results of the last seven days – is at 119 this Monday (29/8). In comparison with the average of 14 days ago, there was a drop of 60%. The average of deaths, in turn, is zero, because the DF has not recorded deaths for 19 days.

transmissibility

The transmission rate of the new coronavirus, which represents the contagion among the people of Brasilia, is at 0.76 this Monday (29/8). After successive increases, the number decreased for the fourth day in a row, indicating control of the pandemic in the federal capital.

At the moment, the rate shows that a group of 100 people with the disease infects, on average, another 76 healthy people. Ideally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the rate should remain below 1.