Dieckmann admits jealousy of Selton Mello with Larissa Manoela

Carolina Dieckmann will make the next soap opera at seven (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

the first meeting of Larissa Manoela and Carolina Dieckmann generated photos, laughs and cute comments on the internet. What no one knew is that before this friendship happened, Carol had “two feet behind” with the actress who started on TV as a child.

In a post published on Instagram this Monday (29), Dieckmann admitted that he was jealous of Selton Mello with Larissa Manoela. “She doesn’t know, but at first it was jealousy; of Selton Mello’s love for her, which was so big and beautiful, it made me purple”, he began.

According to the actress, Selton only spoke about Larissa Manoela when they met. That’s when she also started following the young woman to understand what was so special about her. “I trust Selton’s choices,” she continued, delivering that she also ended up falling in love with the artist.

In the comments of the publication, Larissa had fun with the story. “I died, but I’m fine. This combo is perfect and makes me miss my heart beats! You and Selton. I love you, crush.”

Selton Mello and Larissa Manoela met while filming the movie “O Palhaço” (2011). At the time, Lari was only 7 years old, but she became very close to the renowned actor. Invited by Larissa’s parents, Selton even waltzed with the actress at her 15th birthday party.