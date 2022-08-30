‘Died as a heroine’, says family of woman who saved doctor in MT

When she heard the screams and cries for help of doctor Jaqueline da Croce, 31, stabbed by one of the patients treated at the São José Family Health Strategy unit, in Primavera do Leste (MT), health agent Reggy Rose de Oliveira, 51 , ran to the office and threw a chair at the aggressor. Reggy was stabbed in the chest and couldn’t resist, but the attitude is described by his family as “heroic”, for saving his colleague.

The attack took place on Thursday (25), when Jaqueline, who is four months pregnant, was attending the health unit, where she worked for seven years. The doctor was stabbed four times by the suspect, two blows to the belly, one to the arm and one to the leg.

For the family, the health agent was a “heroine” in taking a risk to try to help the doctor. She is survived by three children: two young women aged 20 and 27, who are seven months pregnant, and a 17-year-old.

“My aunt yelled at him, said something and he went after her. She died like a hero, she gave her life in exchange for two lives. She thought of the doctor and the child the doctor was expecting”, laments the niece of Rose, Laura Oliveira.

The stab almost hit the health worker’s heart, causing heavy bleeding. She was rescued alive by one of the nurses at the health unit, but died in hospital during preparation for surgery.

When she arrived at the hospital, Rose needed a blood transfer, requiring three bags. Doctors also had to drain blood from the victim’s lung. Before passing out, she asked her co-worker to take care of her pregnant daughter.

She said it was hurting a lot, asked her friend to take care of her daughter who is going to have a baby and closed her eyes. She fainted. Laura Oliveira, Reggy’s niece

Described by her niece as the “most heartfelt” of the nine siblings, she raised her three children alone and was a widow.

Rose lived in Minas Gerais, but decided to try her luck in Mato Grosso and passed the public health contest in Primavera do Leste.

The health agent also had a technical training in nursing, but put her career aside to spend the nights with her 83-year-old mother. Laura explains that her aunt was the elderly woman’s main company.

She worked in the church’s social service making soup for homeless people. She took care of my grandfather until he died, then she was my grandmother’s companion, slept with her every day. When she finished her nursing course, she worked during the day as a health agent and at night she was on duty. Then she left to spend the nights with her mother.

Doctor married a year ago and expecting first child

Jaqueline is newly married and made the union official with her husband last year, four months ago she found out that she is pregnant with her first child, who will be called Antony.

According to the brother, “luckily” one of the stab wounds to the belly did not reach the doctor’s uterus. “Very easy pregnancy, she didn’t have any complications, but now she’s in the ICU. She had a big surgery on her belly, had to open to sew the intestine that was ruptured”. Leandro also stressed that Reggy was “an angel” to intervene in the attack suffered by his sister.

At the hospital, where she is still hospitalized, Jaqueline was able to tell details of what happened at the health unit, according to her brother:

The story she tells is that she was answering, suddenly the guy entered the room, started screaming: ‘Justice, justice’, and jumped on her. She fell on her back and he started stabbing her. There was a screaming, Reggy came in and gave him a chair. Reggy saved my sister and nephew’s lives.

For Leandro, who is a cardiologist, the quick action of the nurse who took his sister and health agent to the hospital was important. Jaqueline left the ICU of Hospital das Clínicas, in Primavera do Leste, today, but remains hospitalized for treatment.

Lucky for her, she came quickly, she only survived because of that. Now we have to take care of the complications that may arise, as she is still in a serious situation.

Suspect tried to enter daycare

Before entering the health unit, the aggressor would have tried to enter a day care center in the same neighborhood. Laura says that the patient was seen monthly at the place for psychiatric treatment. Leandro explains that there are no reports of aggressive behavior prior to the attack.

To the military police officers who attended the incident, the man said that he committed the attack because of “bad service”. It will be investigated whether he had a psychotic break.

“There was no way to be seen the other day, he had an appointment scheduled for Friday morning, we don’t know if he was without the medicine and he got nervous. He had an outbreak and went to the health center. health had a day care center, he went there, tried to get in and said he needed to kill someone”.

The man even tried to break into the dentist’s room at the health unit, who used a table to defend himself from the stab wounds. He even recorded a video showing the knife used in the crimes and saying he had “just acted”.

The man was arrested in the act outside the unit. The Civil Police is investigating the case.