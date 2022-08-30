Diesel returns to below parity against the international market – 08/29/2022

The price of diesel in Brazilian refineries has returned, on average, to below that practiced in the international market, inhibiting purchases by small and medium importers, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom). Gasoline, on the other hand, is more expensive in Brazil than abroad, according to the survey.

According to Abicom, diesel is on average 2% cheaper in Brazil than abroad, opening an opportunity for a rise in the price of R$ 0.13 per liter in refineries. In the case of gasoline, a price drop of R$ 0.27 per liter would be possible, due to an average difference of 8% upwards in the price in relation to the international market.

“The average prices of diesel oil operate with negative differentials in all analyzed points, the average gasoline prices operate with positive differentials in all analyzed points”, informs Abicom in its daily report this Monday (29).

After a few weeks below US$ 100 a barrel, oil returned to that level this Monday, amid expectations of tighter supply of the commodity.

In relation to diesel, the price is expected to rise due to greater demand from September onwards, with lower temperatures in the northern hemisphere at a time when Russia’s natural gas supply is restricted. In Brazil, the beginning of the harvest of the agricultural crop should also boost demand and put pressure on the price of fuel, according to analysts.

The last adjustment for diesel by Petrobras was carried out on the 12th, a 4% drop, and for gasoline on the 16th, an average reduction of 4.8%.

Acelen, which controls the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia, privatized at the end of last year, has made weekly adjustments and keeps prices close to the international parity of the two fuels.