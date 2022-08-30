Dirceia de Pé Na Cova, lost several kilos and was out of work

Actress blames thinness for lack of TV work

The actress Hélady Araújo is known for always bringing joy to the public through her characters, such as rightfrom the series One foot in the grave. And in an interview given to QUEM during one of the most complicated periods of the pandemic, the actress could not hold back her tears, due to a depression accentuated by the loss of loved ones by Covid-19 and the lack of work.

“I have angry depression and horrible thoughts. It’s been very difficult. On my Facebook I have given my condolences to many people. I lost an uncle, many friends and acquaintances. It hurts me so, so much. Paulo Gustavo’s death moved me in a way I can’t even explain. I cried three days in a row. He could have been vaccinated and be here with us like the 400,000+ lives lost. Many lives could have been saved if the vaccine had been purchased from the start. It’s a very sad and dark time,” she explained.

Another challenge faced in the actress’ life is the lack of a job, she had to leave Rio de Janeiro, where she lived, to live with her mother, Vera, in Cabo Frio.

“I’m going through the pandemic with my 70-year-old mother, who is diabetic and hypertensive, but thank God, she was vaccinated. I had to come back here because I’m out of work and I can’t live in Rio de Janeiro. I have been unemployed and without a formal contract since December 15th of last year. I didn’t need it because of my mother. But I don’t want to depend on her. She has her needs too. I can’t take it anymore, giving my mother expenses. I want to work, I want to have my money”, said she, who was in the supporting cast of the soap opera Salve-se Quem Puder.

“I started participating in Globo in 2009 and never stopped. At the end of 2012, I joined Pé na Cova, I was hired on a long-term basis and when Marília Pêra died, the program ended. Miguel (Falabella) helped me as much as he could. He is a very enlightened person and I am very grateful to him. He put me in Brasil a Bordo, doing the Diafana. But he helps a lot of people, I can’t throw that on his shoulder. He can’t help everyone. From 2015 to 2020, I was totally unemployed, unable to do any work as an actress. I went into depression in 2016. I had been out of work for five years and looking for other ways to support myself. Just before the pandemic started, my life was starting to get better. I was hired for four months as a supporting cast for Salve-se Quem Puder. But I only recorded until November”, said the actress.

She also recalled a day when she was tricked by a bar owner.: “I worked for a day in a bar. I was called to be a clerk, but the guy made me clean the whole bar and even had the courage to dismiss me at the end of the day and pay me just the ticket”.

THINNESS’S GUILT

Hélady Araújo also said that she believed that the lack of work as an actress before the pandemic was due to her weight loss, she lost 60 kilos. The actress said she was fired for not having the 150 kilos she used to be..

“I started to take care of myself. I weighed over 150 kg and lost 60 kg on a low carb diet. In fact, I lost even more weight. I ended up losing work with it. I was called to participate in a series. I made the video and the person sent me a return saying that I was not on the profile because I had lost a lot of weight. It hurt me a lot because my talent is not in my fat, my humor is not in my fat. Obesity isn’t funny, it’s a disease. Binge eating occurs for several reasons. I gained a lot of weight because I was sexually abused by three men in my childhood, one of them, blood of my blood, was my hero. I gained a lot of weight. People think it’s sloppy. That’s not it. With the pandemic I gained 15 kg because it is a lot of anxiety, fear and sadness. I think even little for a compulsive food. Food is a drug for the obese. I’m back on a diet to eliminate that 15kg, I don’t want to be morbidly obese again”, she said, who dreams of being a villain.

“I have a really good comedy time, I do everything from humor to drama. I’m an actress. I dream a lot about playing a villain, but I’m available for anything, whatever comes, I do, even if it’s a role of a plant. I think even if they want me to make someone obese, just put filler and makeup on me.”