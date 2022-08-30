Discover 8 franchises with relatively LOW investment that are great for those who want to START

These days, many people have a desire to start their own business; the idea of ​​having a store or business in your name seems to attract a lot of attention.

In this year 2020, compared to 2021, the number of people who decided to start a new business grew by about 8.1%, taking into account only the first half of the year. This number is expected to double by the end of the year.

Some of the big obstacles for these people to make this dream come true are the numerous bureaucracies around a new ‘foundation’ and the difficulty for those who intend to start from 0. Besides the financial issues, of course. In this way, the opportunity to buy a franchise arises, where the opening process is much shorter, easier and more practical, considering an entire structure ready and customers who already know the name.

How franchises work

First of all, the operation of a franchise is very simple and is extremely common around the world. First, franchising usually occurs through brands that intend to promote their name and allocate the product to various places. Through a contractual process, the brand creator offers the name and part of the sales rights to anyone who wants to open a franchise.

Franchise models usually follow the pattern of the company’s headquarters, with the same logo, the same products, the same price and the same appearance. Usually, even the uniforms are identical, from the colors to the models. The aim is to create a visual identity for the brand in question and make it increasingly known.

But what benefits can a franchise offer to the brand owner? Well, if the idea is to promote the name and become a well-known brand, there is no better idea than to spread small stores around the cities. Therefore, in addition to promoting the brand and products, the headquarters will become almost a tourist spot, where people will possibly be interested in knowing.

Franchises for those who want to start

Among all the franchises mirrored by Brazil and the world, there are some that are easier to access for those who intend to start a business. This is because the investment cost is relatively low, in addition to ensuring greater support, and often, the brand is already well known. This is the case of the 5 franchises mentioned below. Learn more about each of them:

Mr. fit

For those who want to attract the public with healthy eating, here is a great option. With an estimated return in a period of 4 to 12 months, the franchise can be acquired for a base investment of R$6 thousand. More information is available on the company’s website: http://mrfitfranquias.com.br/index.html

Green Nation Network

Still considering healthy products, if you want to innovate, Nação Verde offers natural products that attract a lot of attention. With an investment of R$11,900, the estimated payback period is 6 to 16 months. More information can also be found on the company’s website: https://franquia.nacaoverde.com.br/

UltraEco

Shifting the focus a little to automobiles, the company performs dry cleaning of all vehicles, using wax as its main material. The investment is R$15,500 and the return occurs in a maximum of 18 months. For more information, visit Ultra’s website: https://ultralavaeco.com.br/

My Quitandinha

With a slightly higher initial cost, the network is about autonomous markets. The brand’s differential is that all franchises are open 24 hours. The investment is around R$42 thousand, and the return can take up to 18 months. Visit the website and learn more: https://www.minhaquitandinha.com.br/

cake house

With the highest investment value on the list, Casa de Bolos promises to draw customers’ attention through its flavor. The amount to be invested must be R$95 thousand. In this way, the return takes place within a period of 24 months. Information is available on the franchise website: https://www.casadebolos.com.br/

It is worth it?

Finally, opening a franchise ends up being a “hand in the wheel” for people who want to start a business in a simpler way. The idea of ​​having more ‘fixed’ clients is also of great help when investing. Some franchises have already become so famous worldwide that they tend to go down in history forever, like McDonald’s itself.

Therefore, the option becomes an excellent form of investment. In addition, if the entrepreneur wants to sell the franchise, the process is also much easier considering the name of a market in general. However, it is worth giving the “arm to twist” for this opportunity.