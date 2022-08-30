discover Itaú’s new virtual mall

Designed to be a large ecosystem of purchases, products and services, the novelty is available on Itaú apps. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

This Monday (29), Itaú Unibanco announced the launch of Itaú Shop, the bank’s new marketplace. Designed to be a large ecosystem of purchases, products and services, the novelty is available on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps – allowing for a more fluid journey, with registration integrated with the bank’s digital channels and a simple and secure payment experience, with possibility of payment in up to 12 interest-free installments on all products.

“Itau Shop’s purpose is to facilitate people’s shopping journeys, offering exclusive partnerships and conditions, in addition to a more fluid and integrated experience with the channels they use the most. The idea is to bring the right product to the customer, with easier payment options, improved experience and transaction security. This will be made possible by an intensive use of data, analyzed to provide the best solutions and offers for each customer – according to the profile of use of Itaú cards and the customer’s navigation in the app”, explains Carlos Formigari, director of Itaú Unibanco. .

About the Itaú Shop marketplace

One of the main innovations of Itaú Shop is the integrated registration with the Itaú customer’s account – who do not need another login and password to use the marketplace for day-to-day purchases or to exchange their accumulated points.

With this, finalizing the payment is much simpler and safer: the customer’s cards will already be linked to the platform and will appear as options at checkout, with automatic data filling. The purchase is carried out within the bank’s ecosystem, with all the security that is a hallmark of Itaú.

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

“We use the most innovative technology to create a robust and secure platform, with a modern data architecture and that is born completely in the cloud. Everything has been designed to provide a very fluid and pleasant experience for all Itaú customers”, says Fernando Kontopp, Itaú’s director of Technology. “Technology, design and data make up the tripod that is transforming the economy and building new very complex business environments. We have a work focused on innovation and continuous testing, with mapped evolutions already underway.”

All purchases made on the platform can be paid in up to 12 interest-free installments, regardless of the amount. The novelty also brings an evolution in the use of points to pay for products and services, which can be used directly in the Itaú app, without the need for a new registration or login.

Soon, the points accumulated in the loyalty programs of each customer’s cards will be available for use at checkout, allowing their use at any time.

Novelty is a solution for Itaú’s beyond baking agenda

Itaú Shop was developed to be another solution for Itaú’s beyond banking agenda – a business ecosystem that brings a new value proposition to the bank’s customers, who have access to much more than traditional financial products and services.

“Our ambition is to facilitate the buying and selling journey by offering a secure business desk that offers the right product to the right audience and maintains a high engagement rate – in addition to having the best payment experience on the market. We want to show that Itaú can play an increasingly important role in people’s lives, being the customer’s main point of contact for the consumption of solutions other than banking”, says Formigari.

Itaú benefits platform

With the evolution of the shopping ecosystem, iupp, Itaú Unibanco’s current loyalty platform, will cease to exist at a later date. “We are starting a new era based on what we have built at Itaú Shop, incorporating the lessons learned from iupp. We will have a moment of coexistence and transition between the solutions, so that there is minimal impact for customers, who will be communicated about each step – ensuring the transparency and tranquility of the process”, explains Formigari.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

“The Itaú points program will not cease to exist; The entire experience of purchasing products and services will be carried out at Itaú Shop, and its other uses – such as transfers to partner programs and credit on invoices – will continue to be available on the bank’s apps, in an integrated and secure journey. There will be no need to migrate points – that is, a process with no impact on the customer, who will have an even better experience”, details the executive.

Itaú Shop is now available for account holders of the bank, on the Itaú, Itaú Personnalité and Itaú Cards apps. Initially, the platform will have among its products items such as clothing, shoes, books, electronics and furniture, among others, in addition to airline tickets – from various retailers and partners.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com