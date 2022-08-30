Nina Terçarolli, friend and part of Jade Picon’s team, defends ex-BBB: ‘Dissatisfied with people’s lack of awareness’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After being caught kissing with surfer Gabriel Medina, influencer Jade Picon suffered attacks on the networks by fans of Jadré — romance between her and Paulo André, which took place at BBB. Some of these shippers do not accept that Jade or PA get involved with anyone else and have already made threats, including to Thays Andreata, ex-girlfriend and mother of Paulo André’s son.

This time, the attacks were followed by the defense by Nina Terçarolli, a friend of Jade who has been part of the influencer’s team since before her participation in Big Brother Brasil. On Twitter, Nina responded to a tweet that said that the ex-BBB was not transparent and that she used the romance with PA as a form of marketing.

Jade Picon kisses Gabriel Medina at a party in Rio; watch video

Nina Terçarolli, friend and part of Jade Picon’s team, defends ex-BBB: ‘Dissatisfied with people’s lack of awareness’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Paulo André Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“If she were transparent, she would have gone public and announced that she’s staying with Medina and not be winding up and deceiving fans because of engagement, that would be a sign of respect with the fans. If you’re not with the guy, come also to the public and denies it, it’s that simple,” said a fan.

Nina mentioned the fan’s tweet and said that Jade “has already made it clear that she is SINGLE and who she stays or doesn’t stay is her and her alone.”

“Inconvenient people keep their cell phone in their face the entire scroll. Most of the photos I appear, I have a frown because even after 4 years, I’m still unhappy with people’s lack of awareness”, she vented.

Nina Terçarolli, friend and part of Jade Picon’s team, defends ex-BBB: ‘Dissatisfied with people’s lack of awareness’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Nina Terçarolli, friend and part of Jade Picon’s team, defends ex-BBB: ‘Dissatisfied with people’s lack of awareness’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Gabriel Medina and Jade Picon went to the same party, on Saturday (27), in Rio de Janeiro, and videos showed a kiss between the surfer and the influencer. The two had already been targets of rumors pointing to an affair.

Nina Terçarolli, friend and part of Jade Picon’s team, defends ex-BBB: ‘Dissatisfied with people’s lack of awareness’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Gabriel Medina Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Despite the rumors, the former BBB insists, whenever she can, to reinforce that she is single.