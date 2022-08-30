DNA from 777 humans from the ‘Cradle of Civilization’ is sequenced and reveals secrets

Scientists have managed to assemble a historical timeline of unprecedented proportions, demonstrating the migrations and history of the peoples who inhabited the Fertile Crescent, a region of ancient Mesopotamia considered the “Cradle of Western Civilization”. The complex and comprehensive analysis was made possible by sequencing the DNA of 777 ancient humans.

We usually know about the history of populations and their migratory movements from historical records, both texts and art and oral histories. The problem is that reports are never completely accurate: history, after all, is written by the victors, in a popular saying that does make scientific sense. With archaeology, paleobiology and DNA sequencing, however, it’s hard to lie.

The fertile crescent, which includes Anatolia, is home to a number of key sites in human history, such as Halicarnassus: pictured, the City Theater (Image: Carole Raddato/CC-BY-SA-2.0)

The cradle of civilization and research

Published in the scientific journal science, the huge research was attended by more than 200 co-authors in several countries, a work that, just a few decades ago, would have been considered impossible. Much of it was even carried out during the covid-19 pandemic. The analyzed genomes started from the Neolithic, from around 10,000 BC, to the period of Ottoman domination of the region, around 1,700 AD.

Through the study of linguistics, it was already known that peoples of Anatolia – the western region of Turkey – and Europe were related by language, but now it has been possible to discover how this happened. When migrating from the highlands of West Asia, populations bypassed the Caucasus Mountains, going to Anatolia in the west and the steppes in the north, and from there to the Balkans and then back to Armenia.

All Indo-European languages, with study, can be connected by a stream of migrations to a common origin 6,000 years ago. The massive amount of data allowed three publications to be carried out.

One deals with the genetic history of the Southern Arc (another name for the Fertile Crescent), which analyzed the years 5000 BC to 1000 BC and noted gene exchanges between people from the Eurasian steppes and the southern arc. This revealed some insights about pastoral populations of the Yamnaya steppe and the possible origin of the Indo-European language — linguistic ancestor of several languages, from Greek to Latin, to Hindi and Persian.

Representation of the migration cycle discovered by the research, where populations moved from West Asia to Anatolia and Eastern Europe (Image: Lazaridis et al./Science)

Another publication analyzed the DNA of Mesopotamians and their migrations in Late Pre-Neolithic and Late Neolithic (also called Ceramic Neolithic) periods to Anatolia. They believe that the region, which was an epicenter of technical revolutions in the period, received migrations from the Fertile Crescent in two different pulses.

Another study focuses on the ancient and medieval history of the region, analyzing populations such as the Roman, Urartian and Mycenaean, whose details have never been well understood by historians, even though they were part of recorded history — sources and complementary texts are sometimes lacking.

The data open up possibilities to study the origins of the Fertile Crescent population throughout history in an unprecedented way. We still need to investigate why migrations occurred and what caused some languages ​​to succeed over others, according to the scientists.

Experts note, however, that care is needed in the interpretations and awareness of their limitations: the studies, for example, showed a Eurocentric view of the findings, a problem that should be addressed in future publications.

