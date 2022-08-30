Doctor who rescued Princess Diana talks about her last moments after fatal accident

Frederic Mailliez, the doctor who was the first to treat Princess Diana when she was in the car accident that took her life, spoke in an interview about the final moments of the former monarch, who was married to Prince Harry. The tragedy happened on August 31, 1997, and also killed her boyfriend at the time, Dodi Al Fayed.

The French doctor told the Associated Press that he was leaving a party when he saw that a car had just overturned in a nearby tunnel. He then went to the scene to provide first aid. “I went to the wreckage. I opened a door and looked inside. Four people, two of them apparently already dead, no signs of life, not breathing, the other two on the right side, alive but in serious condition.”

“The front passenger was screaming, he was breathing. He could hold out for a few more minutes. The passenger, a young woman, was kneeling on the floor of the car. She had her head down. She had trouble breathing. She needed quick care”, reported the doctor, who used a respiratory bag to help the princess and called the emergency services. “She was unconscious. Thanks to my bag, she got some energy, but she couldn’t speak.

Doctor says he feels responsible for Princess Diana’s death

Then Mailliez assured that he did not recognize the former monarch of British royalty as he rescued her. “I know it’s surprising, but I didn’t recognize Princess Diana. I was helping out in the car. I saw that she was a very beautiful woman, but my full attention was on what I needed to do to save her life, I didn’t have time to think about who this woman was,” he explained. “Someone behind me said the victims spoke English, so I started speaking English, said I was a doctor and had called the ambulance. I tried to comfort her.”

Regarding the paparazzi, identified as the cause of the accident, Mailliez commented that they did not approach. “They didn’t interfere with my access to victims… I didn’t ask for help, but they didn’t interfere with my work”, she reported. After first aid, Princess Diana was taken to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. “I am aware that my name will always be linked to that tragic night. I still feel a little responsible for her final moments,” she lamented.

Finally, the doctor recalled the fright he got when he found out who the person who helped in the accident was. “It was a huge shock to find out that this was Princess Diana and that she had died,” he said, saying he wondered if he could help her. “Did I do everything I could to save her? Did I do my job right?”, he questioned himself, but informed that, after talking to his teachers and police investigators, there was nothing he could do.