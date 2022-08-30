Dog jumps on TV Globo reporter before going live



Reproduction / TV Globo

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai





08/29/2022 14:25

Reporter Eduardo Paganella, from RBS, an affiliate of TV Globo in Rio Grande do Sul, shared images of an unusual moment on social media.

Already positioned in front of the camera, Eduardo noticed the approach of the animal. The dog plays and then jumps on the journalist, who tries to gently push him away.

“All set to go on air until the ‘au-audience’ appeared. I made a friend, but I think he mistook the microphone for a bone”, wrote the communicator in the publication’s caption, making a pun on the word “audience”.

The moment generated several comments from netizens, who were amused by the video that has been seen by more than 7,400 people on Instagram since its publication on August 11th. “I would take it home already,” wrote one follower. “So we almost had a ‘Bom Dia o Bicho’ live,” said another. “Take him with you, you’re asking,” commented a third.

A similar situation happened with reporter Marco Matos, also from RBS TV. The journalist was starting a live broadcast from Cambar do Sul, which is located in the Serra Gacha region in lunch newspaperto report the low temperatures of the municipality when, suddenly, two white, furry and huge dogs, run towards him to play, looking like an “attack of the dogs”.

Check out the video below: