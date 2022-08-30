Dollar accelerates higher against the real with external worsening after US data By Reuters



© Reuters. Reais and Dollar Bills 09/10/2015 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian real accelerated its gains against the real on Tuesday, after the mood of international markets soured in the wake of US data that could increase pressure for it to remain aggressive in its fight against the . of recession risks.

At 11:57 (Brasília time), the spot dollar advanced 0.67%, at 5.0667 reais on sale. The US currency jumped 0.91% at the peak of the day, at 5.0790 reais, after having earlier dropped 0.50%, at 5.0080 reais, a level that had not been seen since the 13th of last June.

On B3 (BVMF:), at 11:57 (Brasília time), the first maturity contract rose 0.70%, at 5.0685 reais.

The movement in the domestic market accompanied the reversal of initial losses against a basket of strong pairs, which gained 0.35% around 9:50 am (GMT). In the stock market, Wall Street’s three major indices were firmly in the red after opening higher. ( )

The general worsening in global markets came after data showed US consumer confidence rebounded more than expected in August, while US job vacancies rose in July, with no sign that demand for workforce is slowing down.

Both data should keep the Federal Reserve firm on its aggressive path of tightening monetary policy, which tends to benefit the dollar.

Some market participants warned of the possibility of volatility in this trading session due to the approach of the formation of the August Ptax rate, which will take place on Wednesday.

Ptax is an exchange rate calculated by the Central Bank. At the end of each month, financial agents usually try to direct it to levels that are more convenient for their positions, whether they are long or short in dollars, which generally increases instability.

(By Luana Maria Benedito)