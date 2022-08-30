Dollar drops to R$5.033, lowest since mid-June

The commercial dollar dropped 0.88% and ended Monday at R$5,033 – this is the lowest value of the currency since June 15 this year, when it was worth R$5,026. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), closed almost stable, with an increase of 0.02%, at 112,323.12 points.

Both the real and the Ibovespa appreciated today with indications of resilient economic activity in Brazil despite domestic and global uncertainties. This attracts foreign flow to the stock exchange, which passes through the exchange market.

The market today reflected data from the Caged (General Register of Employed and Unemployed), released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. Although there was a drop in the number of formal contracts from June to July, the average admission salary rose: in July, the new hire received, on average, R$ 1,926.54, an increase of 0.80% compared to the previous month .

The Brazilian currency was among the best performing currencies of the day, in the wake of the weakness of the dollar abroad, a new rise in commodities and expectations of flow to Brazil due to the country’s high interest rate.

The actions of Petrobras and Banco Pan helped to stop the negative bias from abroad, given the renewed possibility of a more intense monetary adjustment than initially expected in the United States.

In the view of the XP team, the set of figures on the labor market in August, which will be published on Friday, is the next relevant information to help calibrate bets on the next steps of the Fed, the Federal Reserve of the United States. .

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

*With Reuters