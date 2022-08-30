Due to a debt of R$ 7 million with Denilson, Justice orders Belo to present spreadsheets – 08/29/2022

The Justice of São Paulo ordered the dispatch of a letter to present the ticket sales spreadsheets for a concert performed by Belo at the Pacaembu stadium, due to a debt owed to the former player and commentator Denilson, who, according to the court, now exceeds the R$ 7 million mark.

In a decision published last Thursday, the court determined that the company Ticket 360 be notified to show the amounts collected with tickets to the event.

The court also accepted a request from the singer’s defense and reduced the blocking of the collection to 15% of the amount obtained with the tickets, and not 30% more as determined by the previous decision.

Judge Carlo Melfi, from the 5th Civil Court of São Paulo, highlighted in his decision that the show had the participation of another artist, in this case, Thiaguinho, and also more collaborators.

The Court also recalled that it would not be possible to determine the organization’s expenses with the event and recalled that not all the money obtained would go into Belo’s pocket.

However, if the collection spreadsheets show a value greater than what Denilson is entitled to, the blocking request can still be reviewed.

On August 20, Belo performed at Pacaembu alongside Thiaguinho, in a show that filled the stadium. Tickets sold out in a few days.

So, Denilson’s lawyers asked for the blocking of the amounts collected. The São Paulo Justice had stipulated that the debt exceeded R$ 7 million, a value contested by Belo.

The fight between Denilson and Belo has been going on for over 20 years. The former player managed the pagode band Soweto, which had the singer as its leader, but the partnership was broken in 2000, when Belo left the group to start a solo career.

The former player sued the singer for breach of contract. In 2004, Belo was ordered to pay compensation to the former player. Currently, the value exceeds R$ 7 million, which is disputed by the singer.

In March of this year, Denilson participated in the podcast “Ticaracaticast”, presented by the comedians Carioca and Bola, and commented on the debt. “It’s not normal for this crazy duty and living a normal life without paying me. It solved everything. He has to come and say: ‘What’s your pix?’. The guy is public, he goes there and puts on a show. “This is not normal, this is a portrait of Brazilian society today”, said the former player.

The column sought out Belo to comment on the decision, but did not get a response. Ticket 360 did not respond to the email sent by the report. The report will be updated if the singer and the company want to manifest.