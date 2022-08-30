E-cigarettes do not help you to quit smoking; see how to get rid of smoking – Vida Plena

It is not new that smoking is an evil to be fought. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco kills more than 8 million people a year worldwide, in addition to its use being associated with the emergence or worsening of several diseases. Despite being an addiction, the solution to this problem can come easily if the patient has medical monitoring and family support.









According to pulmonologist Isaac Secundo, from Jayme da Fonte Hospital, smoking is extremely harmful to the body, causing damage to the body in a global and systemic way. “There are several associated harms, from cardiovascular, such as infarction, stroke, to pulmonary, such as bronchitis and lung cancer”, reports the specialist.





The doctor also mentions that, because it is a nicotine addiction, smoking is a chronic disease. To deal with addiction, many alternatives arise, but Isaac warns that not all options are, in fact, solutions.









Vape is no alternative





The electronic cigarette, for example, emerged as a kind of helper to curb addiction to conventional cigarettes. However, changing a common cigarette for the famous vape is just changing addiction, as the pulmonologist explains. “E-cigarettes are a new form of both behavioral addiction and health damage. It is even more harmful as it is not known exactly what components are present in that cigarette,” he said.





Vape, in addition to adding some risks of conventional cigarettes, such as the development of lung pathologies – worsening asthma, bronchitis and bronchiolitis -, it also has specific diseases, such as lung inflammation called evali.











overcoming addiction





Considered an addiction, the habit of smoking, both conventional cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, is linked to behavioral issues. “People smoke not just for the pleasure of smoking, but also because it’s a behavior, it’s related to the after-breakfast, to the moment of stress, as if it really were something incorporated into the routine”, comments Secundo. According to the expert, the first thing that anyone who wants to stop smoking needs to do is understand that it will be necessary to change the routine.





The doctor reinforces that it is natural not to know where to start, which is why it is so important to ask for help. “The first step is to ask for help. Nowadays, this treatment consists of psychological follow-up, medical follow-up and family support”, concluded Isaac.









