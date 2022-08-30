Education: what the presidential candidates’ government plans say | Elections 2022

The next president of the Republic will have the challenge of mitigating the damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in education, among them fighting school dropout and developing learning recovery programs.
It will still face reflections of a crisis in the management of the area within the federal structure itself:
See below for details of each proposal.. The order is the same in which candidates appear in the last poll of voting intent.
Presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on August 19, 2022. — Photo: ISAAC FONTANA/CJPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
In the government program, former president Lula (PT) says that his objective is “rescue and strengthen the principles of the democratic education projectwhich was dismantled and degraded.” To this end, it intends to strengthen public, secular and inclusive education.
The text mentions the following projects:
- ensure the social and racial quotas policyboth in federal universities and in public tenders;
- guarantee the right to education of people with disabilitiesinvesting in assistive technologies;
- universalize the quality internet accessmainly from public schools;
- promote inclusion policies and permanence in the education of LGBTQIA+ people;
- ensure the children’s right to play;
- combat all forms of discrimination.
Jair Bolsonaro during an interview with Flow Podcast. — Photo: Reproduction
President Jair Bolsonaro, candidate for reelection, puts the objective of his government program improve Brazil’s position in education rankingssuch as the International Student Assessment Program (Pisa).
- deepen, in the classroom, topics such as artificial intelligence, programming, the internet of things and cyber security, in order totrain professionals for the job market;
- qualify teachers to teach the subjects “no ideological connotations that only distort the perception of the world”;
- enlarge the combat institutional violence against children and adolescents, with parents as the main agents of education (not the State);
- direct public money to the research funding that meet the country’s development needs (such as in health and technology);
- ramp up new day care;
- keep National School Feeding Policy (PNAE);
- increase the access of children and adolescents to school;
- to give continuing education recovery of students harmed by the closure of schools in the pandemic;
- strengthen career plans of teachers.
Ciro Gomes — Photo: SUAMY BEYDOUN/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
In the government program, Ciro Gomes stipulates as a goal to implement the “most revolutionary public education program in Brazilian history”able to place the country among the 10 best in the world in this segment in up to 15 years.
- to assemble a technical body capable of thinking about ways of financing and using new technologies;
- gradually implement the full-time education;
- disseminate the vocational high schoolwith paid internships;
- improve the pedagogical model currently used in schools, so that it is more connected to the students’ reality;
- adopt a training program and teacher training;
- create financial incentives so that good initiatives in education are rewarded;
- elaborate the Literacy Program at the Right Age;
- to define learning goals for each teaching cycle;
- monitor schools with lower than average performance;
- reinforce the practices of active search by students who missed classes;
- to develop socio-emotional skills in students;
- to value teachers and principals schoolchildren.
- What candidates say about the implementation of the Quota Law
- 10 years of the Quota Law: is it threatened? What can change?
MDB candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Simone Tebet, in Curitiba — Photo: Reproduction/RPC
Simone Tebet (MDB) states that her government program puts education “at the top of priorities”, recovering the role of the Ministry of Education (MEC) in coordinating national policies.
To achieve these goals, the candidate intends to:
- invest in integral education and in the new high school;
- emphasize the importance of vocational education;
- eradicate illiteracy;
- fight evasion school;
- train teachers to implement the Common National Curriculum Base (BNCC – document that stipulates the mandatory contents to be taught in schools);
- support municipalities in expansion of the number of places in daycare centers and in preschool;
- value early childhood teachers and make a better integration between this stage and elementary education;
- ensure that children are literate up to the second toin elementary school;
- create the “More Education Savings” to encourage low-income youth to complete high school;
- increase the research activities in universities;
- expand the ways of tuition financing in higher education;
- regulate and implement the National Education System (with the collaboration between the federative entities);
- will improve school infrastructure;
- encourage the teacher training;
- support the mental health of students and teachers;
- ensure school inclusion of children and young people with disabilities.