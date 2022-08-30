Eggon da Silva’s heir, from Weg (WEGE3), will receive R$ 1 billion

Business

After five years of a legal dispute in Santa Catarina, Lucas Demathe da Silva will receive R$ 1 billion. The value refers to Eggon da Silva’s legacyone of the founders of Weg (WEGE3). The information is from O Globo.

The legal dispute included the five Eggon’s heirswho died in 2015, and Lucas Demathe da Silva, the businessman’s sixth child, but out of marriage with Laura Augusta da Silva, mother of the other five children.

In the agreement made in July, Silva was entitled to receive the fortune, becoming the new billionaire of the time. Previous estimates made by lawyers indicated that the amount sought was around R$ 800 million, however, at the closing of the action, the amount agreed was 25% higher.

Eggon da Silva is one of the Weg founders, together with Werner Ricardo Voigt and Geraldo Werninghaus. The company has become known as one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world. Eggon died at the age of 85, but from then on, the legal dispute over his inheritance prevented him from completing the probate.

The legacy of the founder of Weg

O Eggon da Silva’s estate would be left to the five heirs, sons of Laura: Décio da Silva, Marcia da Silva Petry, Katia da Silva Bartsch, Solange da Silva Janssen and Tânia Marisa da Silva, all of whom have a stake in WPA SA

WPA owns 50.09% of the Weg shareswhich made the Eggon da Silva’s children reach billionaire wealth.

In the year 2022, Forbes Billionaires list had 33 new names, of which 10 were related to the Weg’s assetswhich includes the entrepreneur’s four daughters, ranking in the following positions:

77th: Marcia and Katia (R$ 6.38 billion)

80th: Solange (R$ 6.31 billion)

88th: Tânia (R$ 5.51 billion)

Lucas Demathe da Silva is a 25 year old young man who lives in Florianópolis. He is Eggon da Silva’s legitimate son and was dissatisfied with the amount received by the family, which was approximately R$10 million. He then filed a lawsuit, which was being processed in the Civil Court of Jaraguá do Sul.

As determined by the court, the process took place in secrecy. The reason, according to the justice itself, was “in order to preserve the intimacy of family members and heirs, considering that it is a significant patrimonial value left”.

The process took the form of a judicial inventory. This is because Eggon da Silva had left an inventory before his death, and the inventory was Marcia da Silva Petry, daughter of the founder of Weg.

Lucas did not get to know his father personally, nor even his brothers, heirs of the Eggon da Silva’s fortune. O owner of Weg donated a house in Florianópolis to Lucas Demathe da Silva and his mother, who got involved with Eggon when the businessman was 65, about 25 years ago.