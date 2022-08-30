Elon Musk says planet needs more oil and babies – 8/29/2022 – Market

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, a father of ten, called on Monday (29) for people to have “more babies” and also for greater exploration of oil and natural gas.

“Believe me, the baby crisis is a big problem,” the 51-year-old tycoon told the press in Stavanger, in southwest Norway, where he was attending a lecture on energy.

Asked about the world’s great challenges, the founder of the American electric car maker Tesla cited the energy transition, but then spoke of the birth rate, “one of his favorite concerns, perhaps least known”.

In western societies, as in highly populated countries like China, the birth rate is falling, due in large part to an aging population.

“It’s important that people have enough babies to perpetuate civilization,” he said.

“They say civilization can disappear with a bang or a groan. If we don’t have enough children, we’ll die with a groan [usando] adult diapers. It will be depressing,” she added.

“Yes, make more babies,” he concluded.

Divorced three times, Musk is the father of ten children, one of whom died when he was ten weeks old. Another daughter, a transgender girl, recently filed an official application to change her surname and gender and cut all ties with her father.

US media recently revealed that he had twins in November with a director at Neuralink, weeks before the birth of Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, which he had with singer Grimes.

The tycoon, who arrived in Stavanger in a private jet, estimated that the planet still needs fossil energy sources.

“I think realistically we need to use oil and gas in the short term, otherwise civilization would fall apart,” he said, “especially in these days with sanctions against Russia.”

“At the moment it would be justifiable to explore further” hydrocarbons in Norway, he estimated.