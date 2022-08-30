Employee who found Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ring claims reward promised by the actress. Understand! | Column Fábia Oliveira

THE loss of Marina Ruy Barbosa’s diamond ring gained another chapter. After this column told about what happened on Friday (26) at Baile do BB, in São Paulo, the direct of this columnist who speaks to you was full of messages. The reason is that the The actress reportedly offered a reward of R$10,000 for whoever found the jewel, which was located by an outsourced employee at the event. However, the boy claims that he did not receive the amount, because someone else pretended to be the “finder” of the ring.

It all started when, according to Tales Neves, he was sweeping the floor of the Rosewood hotel, where the party took place.. At the moment, he noticed a ring, but he didn’t give it much importance and along with other things he threw it in the trash. After Marina realized that she had lost the ring, it was communicated to the employees that the actress was offering a value of R$ 10 thousand as a reward for whoever found it.

Tales then remembered the ring he had thrown in the trash and went looking to see if it was what was lost. “I don’t know how to identify these things… I looked in the trash, found and informed the woman who is my leader’s right-hand man that I had found that ring. She told me that I should give it to her, that she would return it to the actress, as it is the company’s policy to follow this protocol. And when she returned it, she said that she was the one who found it and gave my leader’s contact number,” he told the column.

The boy revealed that he even introduced himself to Marina Ruy Barbosa as the person who found the ring. “She thanked me a lot, took a picture with me and two other people who, in this case, were my leader and her direct arm”, said Tales, who also said that he had contacted the leader to find out if the warehouse had already been done, but without success. “You just visualized it and didn’t even give a satisfaction,” he explained.

Also according to Tales Neves, he even proposed that of the R$10,000, he would keep R$5,000, while the other R$5,000 would be divided between the other two people. But even then he didn’t get an answer.

Thales then decided to make a They will work together on social networks so that the information that he who had found the ring would reach Marina Ruy Barbosa. After many comments on the photos of the actress and several people tagging her in publications, the redhead replied that they had given her the name of a woman and that she did not know the boy.

“The team introduced me to a girl named Francisca as the person who found the ring. And I, of course, took her contact, I even took a photo to register, and on the second I would make the arrangement to send the thanks. I don’t understand”, wrote Marina in response to a message on Twitter.

In a second moment, she returned to talk about the subject with another internet user. “Guys, I even took a picture with Francisca when she came to give me the ring. My contact was with her. I really don’t know about this guy,” the redhead replied.

It is worth noting that the diamond ring in question, worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa, is not part of the actress’ jewelry collection. The piece was borrowed for her special production for the BB Ball.

In note, the advice of the Rosewood São Paulo hotel said that the company’s policy does not allow any compensatory payment and the amount offered by Marina Ruy Barbosa will be donated to an association.

“We inform you that on the night of Friday, August 26, at Baile do BB at Rosewood São Paulo, the ring worn by Marina Ruy Barbosa was lost and, during the event, a reward was offered by the actress to the outsourced team in charge cleaning, a cooperative with no direct employment relationship with the hotel. The ring in question was found and returned immediately. Respecting Rosewood São Paulo’s policy, which does not allow any compensatory payment, the amount offered by it to the team will be donated to Casa Santa Terezinha, an association benefited at the party with a donation of part of the profits. The hotel remains available to provide all necessary information and assistance to those involved”.

