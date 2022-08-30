Employee who found Marina Ruy Barbosa’s ring in the trash is fired | famous

Marina Ruy Barbosa has had a hard time in recent days. While at the Baile do BB party, in São Paulo, she lost a valuable ring and was distressed in search of the accessory. Therefore, the actress promised R$ 10 thousand to find her belongings. A third-party employee who was at the event ended up finding the ring, however, he claimed he didn’t get a penny for it.

According to official Tales Neves, in an exclusive interview for Fábia Oliveira’s column, he found Marina’s ring while sweeping the floor of the Rosewood hotel, however he ignored the object as he did not know its value. Upon being informed, as well as everyone present at the event, he remembered that he had put it in the trash and quickly sought to return it and have the reward.

However, according to Thalita Neves, sister of Tales, the boy was fired from the company after this situation. For the journalist, he said he spoke to Marina, informing her that he was the one who found her ring, she thanked him, but still did not receive the deposit. “She thanked me a lot, took a picture with me and two other people who, in this case, were my leader and her right-hand man” said.

After the official exposed the situation on social media, Marina Ruy Barbosa spoke out and claimed that the leader of Thales gave the ring as if she had found it. “The team introduced me to a girl named Francisca as the person who found the ring. And I, of course, took her contact, I even took a photo to register, and on the second I would make the arrangement to send the thanks. I don’t understand”, wrote the famous. “Guys, I even took a picture with Francisca when she came to give me the ring. My contact was with her. I really don’t know about this guy.” justified the actress. Eventually, Tales was harmed and left without a job.

