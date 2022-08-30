End of ANS’s exhaustive list: 4 essential points that can impact your health

If Bill (PL) No. 2033/2022 , approved this Monday (29) by the Senate, is sanctioned by the presidency, health plans will be required to cover medically recommended treatments that are not on the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), which regulates the of these companies in Brazil. That would mean the end of the so-called taxing role of ANS which became a subject of dispute in the sector in June this year, when the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) ruled that health plans were obliged to cover only what was listed by the agency.

Even with the STJ’s decision, lower courts could still continue to grant injunctions to families who needed specific treatments not included in the ANS list. Now, with the new PL, this understanding would become law. In pressure against the change, companies say that the new standard could unbalance the market and make health plans more expensive.

After the decision of the STJ, family members who were able to obtain treatments outside the list thanks to court decisions expressed concern about the fate of the procedures. For example, the report of a nursing technician who was fired after refusing to turn off a child’s oxygen whose injunction that guaranteed the supply fell.

Understand, below, four points about the taxing role of the ANS and how they can interfere with your health plan.

1 – What is the role of the ANS for and how can it be consulted?

The ANS list lists all the procedures that health plans operating in Brazil are required to cover. Established in 1999, it needs to be updated every six months. Any citizen or institution can suggest updates on a electronic form . The suggestions are evaluated by the ANS and submitted to public consultation before being incorporated into the list.

The list that is currently in effect added 69 more drugs and procedures, such as exams, therapies and surgeries, to the previous version. O complete roster of ANS can be found on the agency’s website.

2 – What is the difference between an exemplary and a taxing role of the ANS?

Specialist in consumer law, lawyer Rômulo Brasil explains that, if the bill is approved, it tends to be easier for patients to obtain the necessary treatments. “The role of ANS has always existed. The doubt that hovered was whether it was exhaustive, that is, whether the plans should cover only what was there, or if it was an example, just a guide, because there was no law that provided for that”.

Until then, without specific legislation, when the patient needs a treatment that is not on the list, he can request it from the health plan and, if he has a negative answer, go to court. In this case, the decision depends on the judge’s understanding, who may or may not oblige the plan to grant the procedure. The STJ’s understanding, in June, that the role is exhaustive, gave more subsidies to the victories of health plans. Even so, the court’s decision already admitted the possibility of covering treatments that did not have any substitute in the list.

3 – Will health plans need to cover any treatment?

They are already obliged to cover everything provided for in the ANS list. With the new law, they will also need to cover alternatives indicated by doctors who are not listed, provided that, as described in the text of the PL:

“there is evidence of efficacy, in the light of health sciences, based on scientific evidence and a therapeutic plan; there are recommendations from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec), or there is a recommendation from at least one health technology assessment body that is internationally renowned, provided that they are also approved for their nationals”.

Lawyer Rômulo Brasil believes that, even if the plans are required to cover treatments, patients may still depend on judicializing the requests to have access to what is not on the list. “As we know, we have a handful of laws and some are broken. But if the plan is denied, a court decision will be more favorable to the patient now, because it will not depend on the judge’s understanding, if it is a law,” he explains.

4 – Will the health plans be more expensive without the taxing list of the ANS?

The PL does not mention values ​​for health plans, but the companies say that they may be more expensive. In your official website, Unimed , for example, defends the exhaustive list and states that “coverages outside the list can make plans more expensive, since one of the principles that guides supplementary health is that of mutualism, which means that costs are shared between the set of plan customers. Even with the exhaustive list, the ANS approved, this year, readjustment of 15.5% for operators the highest percentage since 2020.

Specialist in Civil and Medical Law and partner at Lara Martins Advogados, lawyer Nycolle Soares considers that there is scope for an increase in the price of plans. “The plans may end up becoming more onerous and the health operators delimit the costs of this. This goes through an evaluation by the ANS, but the health operator is free to impose the cost of the service that it provides”, she concludes.