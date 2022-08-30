End of tax role avoids collapse of SUS, says Congress

The approval of the bill that overturns the so-called exhaustive list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) has caused a real arm wrestle between health plans and users. While experts point out that the new law will avoid overloading the public health system, operators believe that the measure will affect the “sustainability” of companies, and threaten to pass on any losses to consumers.

Supporters of the proposal claim that maintaining the decision taken by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) on June 8 would cause a “true collapse” in the public health network. The risk, according to a technical note from the Chamber of Deputies, would result from the need to incorporate, by the Unified Health System (SUS), treatments that are not on the ANS list.

According to the technicians of the Legislative House, based on a study by the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), the SUS would need to absorb 35 million more users, due to the taxing role of the ANS. This amount refers to a percentage of 80% of health plan users who would need to migrate their procedures to the public network in search of cases not covered by the plans or due to the impossibility of bearing the costs of treatments.

Currently, the country has more than 49 million health plan users, according to the ANS.

“Great victory”

The numbers are supported by the analysis of members of the National Health Council (CNS). In the opinion of the councilors, the new legislation will maintain a balance between public and private health networks.

“There is a clear and evident impact for the SUS. The private market and the SUS act in parallel as communicating vessels, so, consequently, coverage restrictions slip into the public system. Doors that close in the field of private health end up generating consequences for public health. We saw this with serological tests for Covid-19 during the pandemic: only 7% of all tests carried out were carried out by health plans”, explains Ana Navarrete, CNS counselor at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

The representative of the CNS classified the approval by the National Congress of the bill that overturned the restrictive role of the ANS as a “great victory”. “The exemplary role is a jurisprudential construction that is more than 10 years old. When we look at the health plan data, there has never been any collapse – on the contrary. Off-list coverage denials never had a systemic impact, as advocated by the companies,” she said.

Lawyer Tiago Moraes Gonçalves, in turn, understands that the new law will pacify impasses around the operations of operators. “It is very important for consumers of insurance and health plans in Brazil. This is a necessary legislative response. In this way, Congress prevents operators from denying the cost of procedures and drugs proven to be effective. Undoubtedly, it is a victory for civil society against the operators’ lobby”, says the defender.

ANS fears “rupture”

In a note sent to the Federal Senate, the director-president of the ANS, Paulo Rebello, argues that the proposal approved by the senators will have a “negative impact” on the supplementary health sector. “Recognition of the exemplary nature of the list of procedures will lead to the rupture of the economic-financial balance of health plan contracts”, he emphasizes.

Rabello says that the obligation for health plans to guarantee coverage for procedures outside the ANS list, as was the case before, “will change the economic-financial planning of operators”. “The change in contractual conditions will result in an increase in the prices of health plans, which, in turn, affects the possible exclusion of beneficiaries from the supplementary health system”, he warns.

In addition, the plans maintain that “any variation associated with the implementation of an exemplary list will be passed on to the set of beneficiaries”.

Next steps

Approved in plenary this Monday (29/8), the Bill No. 2.033/2022 seeks to circumvent the decision of the STJ that made the list of procedures to be covered by health plans in Brazil exhaustive.

To take effect, the proposal still needs to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The deadline is 15 working days. In case of sanction, the new law will come into force as of its publication.

There is, however, a risk that the Federal Executive’s chief vetoes the proposal, in part or in full, since the federal government has taken a stand against the measure. On the 23rd, in a hearing in the Federal Senate, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, criticized the bill and supported the decision of the STJ.

The holder of the portfolio shares the same perspective as the ANS and believes that health plans will become more expensive. “Of course, as I said here, the objective is to expand access, but with quality, because, if there is no such assessment, the costs of incorporations that are not in line with the best of scientific evidence will be passed on to the beneficiaries of supplementary health care” , he said at the time.

The National Congress should convene a joint session between senators and deputies to analyze a possible veto by Bolsonaro, and parliamentarians will decide whether to maintain it or overturn it.