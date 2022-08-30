Endrick scores a great goal with a teapot hat in Palmeiras’ game at the Under-20 Brazilian – Sports

endrick continues to show all its skills at the base of the palm trees. The 16-year-old scored a great goal in the Allianz Parque this Monday in a duel with the Atletico-PR fur Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The final score pointed to a 5-2 victory in alviverde.

The move took place when the score was already pointing to an advantage for Palmeiras by 1 to 0. Athletico-PR missed the ball out, Endrick received a pass in the offensive midfield, applied a hat with a kettle on his marker, hit hard at the entrance of the area and scored a great goal, expanding the score.

Endrick’s goal won several accolades on social media. The public appreciated the technique demonstrated by the striker and asked that the goal be nominated for the Puskas award, which points to the most beautiful goal of the year at a FIFA event. watch:

Endrick signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras in July. He has to continue in Brazilian football until the age of 18, but he is already attracting interest from major European clubs. Endrick has participated frequently in the training of the professional team and hopes to receive an opportunity from coach Abel Ferreira.

The game between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR is valid for the semi-final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The return duel takes place this Thursday, at 7pm, at Arena da Baixada. On the other side of the bracket, Corinthians and Flamengo define the other finalist. Corinthians won the first match 1-0.