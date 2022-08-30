Ethereum and Bitcoin break leverage record and have turmoil ahead, analysts point out

Traders love volatility, and Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) will soon be able to offer a lot of that. This is the opinion of experts who follow the so-called open interest leverage ratio.

This metric is calculated by dividing the amount of dollars locked in perpetual (non-expiring) futures contracts by the market capitalization of the cryptocurrencies that make up those contracts. The index represents the degree of leverage relative to market size, or the sensitivity of the spot price to derivatives market activity.

The indices measuring open ETH and BTC futures contracts were at 0.03 and 0.02 at press time — their all-time highs, according to data from crypto investment firm Decentral Park Capital and crypto investment firm. Glassnode blockchain analysis.

“The increasing proportion indicates that open contracts are outgrowing the market, which increases the risk of volatility due to futures forgets [para cima ou para baixo],” said Decentral researcher Lewis Harland.

Perpetual contracts are futures with no expiration date. A futures squeeze refers to a sudden and rapid movement in the price of an asset caused by investors who bet on the downside or upside, abandoning their positions.

One short squeeze it is a rally fueled by traders dumping their short positions. One long squeeze is a dip caused by traders closing long positions. The higher the leverage ratio, the greater the impact of squeezes in the asset price.

Andrew Krohn of cryptocurrency research firm Delphi Digital expressed a similar view in a letter to clients released on Monday. In the material, he said that the ratio suggests that open interest is large relative to the size of the market, which increases the “risk of market squeezes, liquidation cascades or deleveraging events”.

The futures market involves leverage, which means that a trader can take a large long or short position by depositing a relatively small amount of assets, called margin, while the cryptocurrency exchange provides the rest of the trade value.

The practice increases the potential gain, but exposes futures traders to liquidations – forced closing of positions due to scarcity of margin when the market moves in the opposite direction of the trade.

These forced closes push prices up and down, leading to increased volatility. The greater the degree of leverage relative to the size of the market, the greater the risk of liquidations injecting volatility into the market.

Short squeeze at the front?

Recent bearish positioning in the perpetual futures market suggests room for a short squeeze ahead, ie a sudden price rise.

One of the indications is the situation of fees charged by exchanges to keep futures positions open: when they are negative, short positions pay long positions to keep positions open and with liquidity (difference between total longs and shorts positions) tending to low.

“Aggregate funding rates have become moderately negative for both assets [BTC e ETH] mid-August, so high-quantity shorts may be at greater risk,” Harland told CoinDesk.

ETH more volatile than BTC

ETH could be more volatile than Bitcoin in the coming weeks as the leverage ratio of the second largest crypto on the market is higher than that of BTC.

In addition, the Ethereum update, dubbed Merge, is expected to take place in mid-September. This change is designed to cause a drastic reduction in the cryptocurrency’s supply and bring a store-of-value appeal to it.

Traders employed various strategies involving buying spot and selling on futures when the update date was announced, preparing for a possible scenario of price turmoil at the time of the update.

“We observe that this risk may be relatively higher for ETH than for BTC, given that the proportion is around 38% higher [para o ETH]” said Harland.

Major ETH options traders have been adopting an options trading strategy called “long strangle” to cash in on a potential burst of volatility in the coming weeks. This strategy involves buying call and put options with similar expiration dates.

