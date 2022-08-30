Euro is worth less than the dollar for the first time in 20 years; understand the reasons

São José do Rio Preto, August 29, 2022, by Sérgio Carrieri – The Euro continues to depreciate against the US dollar, and has already reached historic levels. After all, the European currency had been worth around 10% to 30% more than the dollar since 2002. This paradigm shift reflects the current economic moment that Europe has been going through.

Continues after advertising





In this way, the Superpix diary comes to bring more details of this change in pricing behavior between the two currencies. Mainly with regard to concerns about the future of the European economy. Still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, experiencing an armed conflict and now facing unprecedented climate drought.

Continues after advertising





Euro forecast is for further depreciation

It is worth remembering that the last time the European currency was below the dollar rate was in September 2002, when it was quoted at US$ 0.992. That is, practically at the same level as last Thursday, the 25th, at US$ 0.99. This Monday, at the opening of the market, both currencies are quoted with the same value in relation to the Real, R$ 5.06.

However, it is good news for Brazilians thinking about traveling to Europe, since in November 2021 the Euro was quoted at around R$6.50. And according to Google Finance, the currency has already fallen by about 11% against the dollar in the first half. Using the annual basis as a parameter, the devaluation exceeds 15%.

And analysts’ forecast is that the devaluation trend will continue in the coming months. At least while economic indicators remain in the negative field on the European continent. For example, inflation there in July recorded a record negative 8.9% in the last twelve months.

Just like the currency, consumer confidence is falling

Just as inflation penalizes the continent’s economic recovery, the consumer confidence index also drops to -27 points. This data was released by the European Commission on the 23rd and represents another negative record. According to an article published on August 25 in Portal Suno Notícias.

Another piece of data that demonstrates the fall in confidence in the economy in the Euro Zone was the purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which dropped 0.07 points in August. Which means a gradual and persistent shrinkage of economic activity there. In addition, it was the lowest level recorded in the last 18 months, according to the American analysis house S&P Global.

And the bad news doesn’t stop there, as this index assesses the performance of the service and industrial sectors. Only the industrial sector in the Euro Zone fell to the lowest level of the last 26 months. In short, Europe has already shown that it can get out of several crises in recent centuries, and it will have to demonstrate this strength once again.