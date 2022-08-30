Europe has no alternative to Russian energy, says former Saudi Aramco vice president

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – Unlike Europe, Moscow has other markets to turn to.

There is not enough capacity in the world to replace Russia’s gas supplies to the European Union (EU), while Moscow has many markets to sell its energy, former Saudi Aramco executive vice president Sadad Al-Husseini told CNBC this Monday (29).

“The US does not have the capacity to [produção de] liquefied natural gas [GNL] to replace Russia’s exports to Europe,” he said, noting that energy bills across the EU are expected to rise this winter.

According to Al-Husseini, this could lead to serious problems in the global energy market. “This situation is a new world and not very good for energy,” he warned.

“In any case, there is not enough LNG capacity in the world to offset Russian exports to Europe,” the former executive said, adding that “it will take years for the EU to find the resources to replace Russian supplies.”

As for Moscow losing EU buyers, he noted that despite Western sanctions, there are “many alternative markets” for Russian energy, including China, Japan or India.

Meanwhile, Europe has no alternative energy sources, he said, “while the US is already on edge, North Africa has problems”, and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is also running out of spare capacity. “So it’s a global problem,” he said.

The official suggested that while the Russian economy may suffer from Western sanctions, the rest of the world will suffer as well. However, he stressed that “Russia can recover much sooner than Europe”.

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.