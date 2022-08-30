European club sends proposal to remove Mateus Vital from Corinthians and worries Vítor Pereira

Abhishek Pratap 6 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on European club sends proposal to remove Mateus Vital from Corinthians and worries Vítor Pereira 0 Views

Marketplace

Player returned to Timão after loan and has impressed the coach

Geovanne Peçanha

Per Geovanne Peçanha

Vitória de Guimarães tries to sign Mateus Vital, from Corinthians (Photo: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)
Vitória de Guimarães tries to sign Mateus Vital, from Corinthians (Photo: Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images)
Geovanne Peçanha

The coach Victor Pereira already made it clear that he would like to have a more robust cast in the Corinthians. Despite the quality options he has at hand, the Portuguese coach misses speed players.

To remedy this deficiency found by Victor Pereira, the coach began to bet on athletes who had recently returned from loan. are the cases of Ramiro and Mateus Vitalwhich are being praised on a daily basis.

The point is that, according to the portal wowO Vitória Guimarãesfrom Portugal, would have made an offer to the Corinthians per Mateus Vital. According to the publication, the Portuguese club would have already contacted the athlete.

The proposal, however, may not please the board of Helm. O Guimaraes to win tries a free release, in return, initially offered 30% of a future sale of the player. Furthermore, Victor Pereira can be the main character of the business.

MORE INTERESTED

The Portuguese club is not the only one interested in taking Mateus Vital of Corinthians. O Valladolida Spanish team managed by Ronaldo Phenomenon, also targets the arrival of the Brazilian midfielder. The player has a contract with the São Paulo club until December 2023.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians has seven embezzlement and three pending to face Red Bull Bragantino this Monday

Corinthians will face Red Bul Bragantino from 9:30 pm this Monday. For the duel, coach …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved