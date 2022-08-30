European club sends proposal to remove Mateus Vital from Corinthians and worries Vítor Pereira

The coach Victor Pereira already made it clear that he would like to have a more robust cast in the Corinthians. Despite the quality options he has at hand, the Portuguese coach misses speed players.

To remedy this deficiency found by Victor Pereira, the coach began to bet on athletes who had recently returned from loan. are the cases of Ramiro and Mateus Vitalwhich are being praised on a daily basis.

The point is that, according to the portal wowO Vitória Guimarãesfrom Portugal, would have made an offer to the Corinthians per Mateus Vital. According to the publication, the Portuguese club would have already contacted the athlete.

The proposal, however, may not please the board of Helm. O Guimaraes to win tries a free release, in return, initially offered 30% of a future sale of the player. Furthermore, Victor Pereira can be the main character of the business.

MORE INTERESTED

The Portuguese club is not the only one interested in taking Mateus Vital of Corinthians. O Valladolida Spanish team managed by Ronaldo Phenomenon, also targets the arrival of the Brazilian midfielder. The player has a contract with the São Paulo club until December 2023.