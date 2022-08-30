Even moderate alcohol consumption affects cognition, study finds

That alcoholic beverages are bad for your health is nothing new, but if you think that alcohol consumption it only causes damage when large amounts of this substance are ingested, there is a misconception. One study pointed out that even moderate consumption affects cognition and can cause irreversible damage. Follow this article and understand this relationship better.

Why is alcohol harmful to brain health?

Alcohol causes psychic effects such as decreased attention, concentration, judgment, in addition to influencing the loss of recent memories, so many people totally forget what they did the night before.

Even moderate alcohol consumption can be harmful

A study published in July of this year followed approximately 21,000 people in the United Kingdom and found that even consumption of moderate amounts of alcohol can be bad for brain health and impair cognition. The mean age of study participants was 55 years, 48.6% were female and 52.4% were male. Although 2.7% of respondents identify themselves as non-drinkers, the average weekly consumption of alcoholic beverages was 18 doses of alcohol, that is, about 7.5 cans of beer or 6 large glasses of wine.

According to the researchers, alcohol consumption of more than 7 drinks (56 g) per week was associated with an accumulation of iron in the brain, which in turn has a relationship with worsening cognitive function; something that has already been observed, including in some neurodegenerative problems, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Is there a safe dose of alcohol consumption?

The same group of researchers that identified that moderate alcohol consumption causes damage to cognition published a work previously, in 2021, in which they sought to identify what would be the safe dose of alcohol to be consumed to avoid damage to the brain, however, it was not estimated a dose that does not present a risk of brain damage.

recommendations

According to the Center for Health and Alcohol Information (CISA), the World Health Organization defines a standard dose of alcohol as 10g of pure ethanol, and the recommendation is that men and women do not consume more than two doses per day. In addition, they must abstain from drinking at least two days a week.