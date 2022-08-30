Fábio Santos expects renewal with Corinthians: “I hope I can stay another year” | Corinthians

Left-back Fábio Santos admitted his desire to renew his contract with Corinthians for another season. With a contract until the end of 2022, he opened conversations with the club to discuss the future and hopes to have more time with the Timão shirt.

In an interview with sportv’s “Bem, Amigos!” program, this Monday, Fábio Santos reinforced his support for a new bond – the side is about to turn 37.

Fábio Santos admits desire to renew with Corinthians

– Hopefully, we’re talking, and hopefully I can stay one more year at Corinthians – summarized Fábio Santos.

– They always judge a lot by age, but it has to be performance. We have players with interesting performance, and most of the experienced players here are responsible, they know how to take care of themselves, so we value our career a lot and want to extend it as much as possible – he added.

1 of 2 Fábio Santos has a contract with Corinthians until the end of the year — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians Fábio Santos has a contract with Corinthians until the end of the year — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag.Corinthians

The regularity in 2022 and the fact that he is able to perform at a high level, without suffering from injuries, makes him excited to act for another year. The player has already warned that if he does not remain at Timão, he will retire.

Fábio Santos has taken turns with Lucas Piton on the left side of Corinthians and played in 30 of the team’s 55 games this season. This Monday, Fábio entered the break of the 1-0 victory over Bragantino, at Neo Química Arena, and admitted that the results have been better than the performance.

– The whole year we are trying to create an identity, we managed to create this competitiveness, and it is very difficult to remain among the first in the Brazilian, but we charge ourselves and we know that we play better football. We lost important players, but in that period we knew how to suffer. We know that we can and should present more football – highlighted Fábio Santos.

+ See more news from Corinthians

Timão is in fourth place in the Brazilian Championship and has the same 42 points as the third place, Fluminense, one less than the second, Flamengo, and eight less than the leader Palmeiras.

The team will have free weeks between the games against Internacional and São Paulo, for the national competition, until facing Flu on September 15, in Itaquera, for the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The first leg ended in a 2-2 tie at Maracanã.

– I was playing with my wife. The last weekend I stayed at home was at the Campeonato Paulista, Saturday I didn’t even know what to do when I was at home. Let’s try to take advantage of these weeks, there’s a direct confrontation against Inter, then a classic and the decision against Fluminense. We have to take advantage of it to present better football, stay among the first in the Brazilian and reach the final of the Copa do Brasil.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

“Important victory”, says Careca Bertaglia | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

2 of 2 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!