Fan gets emotional with América-RN’s access and goes viral after daughter’s post: “Didn’t cry even at my wedding” | america-rn

América-RN’s access to Série C of the Brazilian Championship thrilled the more than 28,000 fans who went to Arena das Dunas on Sunday. It was difficult to hold back the tears after the epic victory over Caxias, with a goal scored by Téssio in the 48th minute of the second half. It was the end of the agony of six straight years in Serie D.

On a social network, Natalie Diekmann shared a video of her father Uwe Diekmann, 79, crying and joking: “Good night just to my father who didn’t cry even at my wedding but died of crying with America moving up to Serie C”. The video went viral and surpassed more than 500 thousand views on her post (see below) – other profiles also published after the repercussion.

América-RN fans celebrate the long-awaited access to Serie C

Clara Dantas also shared images of her grandmother going to the stadium and crying after gaining access.

Henri Hervani was very excited with his son Davi, who is undefeated in America’s games since 2019. The boy cried copiously at the American celebration.

The profile “Resenha do Mecão” also published a video in which two fans cry hugging, relieved with the end of the club’s passage through Serie D. “They were difficult years, complicated days, but never without hope”, he wrote.

América posted a compilation of images with reactions from fans, from the tension of the game to the general commotion in the stands with the victory.