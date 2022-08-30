Fátima Bernardes publishes rare photo of her son who lives outside Brazil: “Mixture”

Fátima Bernardes publishes rare click with her son

Globo’s contractor, Fátima Bernardes59 years old, drew attention on his social networks after making a rare appearance with his son, Vinícius Bonemer, the result of his marriage to the anchor William Bonner.

Fátima Bernardes went to meet his son at the airport, after Vinícius returned to Brazil after a season in France. In that rare moment, her ex-husband, William Bonneralso went to meet the heir with his current wife, Natasha Dantas.

“Happiest end of Sunday. ❤️”, described Fátima Bernardes in the photo published on his official social networks with Vinícios Bonemer.

In the comments, the audience that follows Fátima Bernardes reacted with fervor to the beauty of her son with Bonner. Lebrando that he is one of the triplets of the ex-couple.

“I thought it was Rodrigo from BBB, beautiful!”, wrote a follower, confusing the heir of Fatima with Rodrigo Mussi, from BBB22.

+ “17 years”, confirms Ticiane Pinheiro reunited with the cast of Hoje em Dia and Ana Hickmann confesses: “To count”

“Beautiful family”, highlighted a follower. “How beautiful your son”, declared another follower. “Perfect mix of parents“, praised another follower. “Very nice all together to welcome you”, pondered another about the family reunion.

“Your son is beautiful, young and just like his father,” wrote a follower of Fátima Bernardes about the beauty of his heir.

Fátima Bernardes publishes text for journalist, Sandra Annenberg gets involved and sends a message: “Let’s not be intimidated” What made Fátima Bernardes ‘shut up’ by William Bonner live on Jornal Nacional: “Just a minute” Daughter of Fátima Bernardes says goodbye to her sister and reveals about living with her at home: “I already miss it”

+Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano saw news on Globo and confirmation in Jornal Nacional happens: “Important”

LIVING OUTSIDE BRAZIL

the son of Fátima Bernardes decided to leave Brazil to study Computer Engineering in France. Very discreet, the boy took four years to admit that he was dating Thalita Martins. However, William Bonner’s heir has returned to the country and is enjoying the big boys up close again.