Faustão and Catia receive order and leave the Band studios

Two of the main names of the Band had to leave the studios located in the South Zone of São Paulo

THE band promoted a real task force to hold the first presidential debate this past Sunday, the 28th, but many do not know that the event demanded a great effort behind the scenes at the station and even Catia Fonseca and Faustão, two of the channel’s main stars, had to give up their studios so that the station could host the presidential candidates.

The clash between the candidates for the presidency took place in the studio of Fausto Silva’s program and, as happened in the debate between the candidates for the government of São Paulo, Faustão and his team had to advance the recordings before leaving the Band studios.

According to Flávio Ricco, columnist for Portal R7, Faustão na Band has a good front of recorded episodes and the cast of the daily program will only resume recording at the beginning of next week.

It is estimated that Catia Fonseca would have received an order from the Band, to, like Faustão, leave the studios of the Morumbi station.. Although he did not appear during the broadcast of the debate, it is possible that the channel also used part of the space dedicated to Melhor da Tarde to accommodate the advisers of the politicians who participated in the event.

So much so that this Monday, the 29th, Catia Fonseca and the members of MDT led the program in a place located in Itapecerica da Serra, where a scenario was set up with part of the structure that the afternoon has in the Band studios.

The presenter did not justify the change of air and played the Melhor da Tarde normally alongside Kaká Meyer, Alex Sampaio and André Mantovani. Catia even took advantage of the location to try a special dish: the famous rib in the pan, which was featured on the show’s cooking chart.

Like Fausto Silva, Catia Fonseca should return to the Morumbi studios at the beginning of next week, or even this week.