Fausto highlights Corinthians delivery against Red Bull Bragantino and plans duel with Internacional

With important tackles, Fausto was one of the big names in Corinthians’ victory over Red Bull Bragantino, 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. After the match, the midfielder highlighted the result and the team’s delivery on the field.

“I’m very happy with the victory, we knew it was a very important match and I’m happy with my teammates and with the coach himself, because in the end we are just one. Thank the fans for their support and for betting on me”, said the Argentine in an interview in the mixed zone.

Asked about the dispute for position with Internacional, Fausto preached focus and put himself completely at the disposal of Corinthians. The alvinegra team, it is worth mentioning, is in fourth place, with 42 points added in 24 matches played so far.

“Honestly, we don’t look at other rivals, we’re always worried about ourselves. And today the thought was like that, from the first minute. We got an important victory for the sequence”, said the shirt 33 of Timão.

With another week of rest, the Parque São Jorge club returns to the field only next Sunday. The team faces off against Internacional, at the Neo Química Arena, in a game that continues the current edition of the national championship in running points.

