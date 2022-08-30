Fausto Vera enters Argentina’s coach’s radar and could be called up before the World Cup, says TV

The defensive midfielder Fausto Vera is on the Argentina national team’s radar for the next call-up, the last one before the final list for the World Cup. The information is from TYC Sportsone of the main TV stations in the neighboring country, and reports that the midfielder is part of a pre-list prepared in August to inform clubs of this possibility.

According to the broadcaster, Vera pleases coach Lionel Scaloni and was already monitored when he played for Argentinos Juniors. Now at a higher level, he may have a chance to join the group, one of the favorites for the next Worlds. The call for the friendlies should only be released next week.

The player, by the way, talked about the possibility of defending his country in his first interview as a Timão athlete. Confident, he said that the Parque São Jorge club would be a quick springboard if he performed well on the pitch.

“I know I’m in the best club in Brazil, in a giant club, if I do well here I can have chances in the Argentine national team. I can get important things. So I’m going to work hard during the week, help my teammates, and I know that by doing that, I’ll reap the rewards,” she said.

The midfielder is the youngest defensive midfielder in the squad.. Born March 26, 2000, he is 24 days younger than Xavier and about two months younger than Du Queiroz. Roni, another who recently left the base categories of Timão, has a year more than the black-and-white signing.

Present at the last Olympic Games, Vera has a history in the Argentinian youth teams and lives the expectation of being called up to the top team. In the rest of the squad, the only one recently called up to their respective selection was the Colombian Victor Cantillo.

