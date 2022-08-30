Favorite Music Guru: How to See the Most Played Songs on Your Spotify | streaming

Favorite Music Guru is a website that shows you a ranking of the top artists and songs listened to on your Spotify account. Completely free, the platform divides the ratings into short, medium and long term – counts that span, respectively, four weeks, six months and years. You can also find out which songs you’ve listened to recently. Although the interface is in English, the service is easy and fast to operate. Next, learn how to use Favorite Music Guru, which has gone viral on social media.
It is worth mentioning, however, that the site asks for Spotify email credentials and password to perform the analysis. To ensure account security, therefore, it is best to remove Favorite Music Guru after checking your music ranking. See how to do this at the end of this tutorial.
Site Favorite Music Guru analyzes track and artist consumption on Spotify; know how to use — Photo: Getty Images
How to use Favorite Music Guru and see the most played songs from your Spotify
Step 1. Go to the Favorite Music Guru website (https://favoritemusic.guru/) and log into your Spotify account using your email credentials and password or by logging in with one of the social networks. Confirm on “Login”;
Login with Spotify account to access Favorite Music Guru — Photo: Playback/Barbara Mannara
Step 2. The site will then return with the analysis of Spotify’s profile, showing the main music rankings in list format. To begin with, “Top Artists — Short Term (4 weeks)”, “Top Artists — Medium Term (6 months)” and “Top Artists — Long Term (Years)” are displayed;
Favorite Music Guru returns with the top music rankings on your Spotify account — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 3. The website also displays the lists of “Top tracks — Short term (4 weeks)”, “Top tracks — Medium term (6 months)” and “Top tracks — Long term (years)”. Finally, Favorite Guru shows the “Latest Tracks” played by the user in music streaming.
Favorite Music Guru list includes top artists and most recent songs played on Spotify — Photo: Playback/Barbara Mannara
How to remove Favorite Music Guru from Spotify
Step 1. Go to Spotify website and login using email credentials and password. Confirm on “Login”;
Log in to your Spotify account with your access credentials — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 2. At the top right of the site, click the “Profile” icon and select “Account”;
Access your Spotify profile and account — Photo: Reproduction/Barbara Mannara
Step 3. Using the menu on the left, find the item “Applications”. Then, search for the “Favorite Music Guru” app and confirm on “Remove Access”.
Access the category of applications to remove access to Favorite Music Guru from Spotify — Photo: Playback/Barbara Mannara
Ready. Now you know how to use Favorite Music Guru to discover the most played songs on your Spotify.
