The Health Department (SES-DF) confirmed 197 positive cases of monkeypox since the beginning of transmission in the Federal District. Of these, 189 are male and 8 are female. The data were published at 17:00, through this Monday’s newsletter (29/8).

In the survey, the department concluded that most cases are in the age group of 20 to 39 years. The folder also ruled out 336 diagnoses that were under investigation, and 147 suspected patients are still under evaluation.





Federal District has 197 positive cases of monkeypox

Regarding the number of cases per administrative region, the Correio analyzed which locations have the highest Monkeypox index. So far, Plano Piloto is in first place, totaling 39 cases. Then, Águas Claras adds up to 27 cases. Samambaia has 17, Ceilândia has 15 and Guará has 14.

Contagion



Monkeypox is spread by close contact from person to person, through contact with injuries, bodily fluids, and contaminated materials. Most of the time, the disease manifests itself in a mild form, however, there is a risk of worsening for immunosuppressed patients with HIV/AIDS, leukemia, lymphoma, metastasis, transplant recipients, people with autoimmune diseases, pregnant women, lactating women and children under 8 years of age. age.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and back pain for the first five days. Skin rashes appear (on the face, palms, soles of the feet), lesions, pustules and, finally, crusts. On July 23, the World Health Organization (WHO) recognized the disease as a global emergency.

Know the symptoms:

-Fever;

-Headache;

-Weakness;

-Goosebumps;

-Blisters on the skin;

– Muscle pain and low back pain;

– Swollen lymph nodes.