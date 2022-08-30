Federal Revenue pays R$ 6 billion in IR refund this week

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Next Wednesday (31), the Federal Revenue pays the 4th batch of Income Tax 2022 refund. In this way, 4,462,564 taxpayers will be covered with a total of R$ 6 billion.

R$ 265,909,045.61 will be passed on to taxpayers with legal priority, with 7,855 elderly people over 80 years old, 60,575 between 60 and 79 years old, 5,514 people with some physical, mental or serious illness and 25,854 citizens who have teaching is their main source of income. 4,362,766 non-priority individuals who sent the declaration by May 30, 2022 will also be covered.

How to check the refund?

To check if the refund is released, just access the IRS page, click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”.

Therefore, on the page it is possible to have access to guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified or complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract. If any pending issues are identified, the statement may be rectified, correcting the erroneous information.

It is also possible to carry out the consultation through the Federal Revenue app (available for Android and iOS).

Restitution

In this way, the refund will be available at Banco do Brasil for one year. If the taxpayer does not make the redemption within this period, he/she must request it through the internet, through the electronic form – request for payment of refund, or in the e-CAC, in the extract service of the DIRPF processing.

In summary, transfers are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. This year, taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone are not accepted.

If the credit is not carried out for some reason, the citizen can go to a branch of Banco do Brasil to reschedule the credit of the amounts, access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 to capitals, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, a special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

