Felipe Pires, from Juventude, alleges racist offenses, and Inter fan is removed from Beira-Rio | Brazilian series a

Another case of racial slur was recorded in Brazilian football. In the midst of the duel between International and Youth in Beira-Rio, striker Felipe Pires claimed to have received racist abuse from an Internacional fan, who, after being identified, was removed from the stands.

After the match, Pires chose to denounce the situation and testified at the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) at the stadium. Shortly after the incident, Inter expressed a repudiation of the situation. Juventude also published a demonstration (see below).

Felipe Pires arrives at Jecrim to testify — Photo: Tomás Hammes

On the night of this Monday (29/08), during the second half of the match between Inter and Juventude, athlete Felipe Pires was the victim of racial slur in Beira-Rio. Faced with the episode, the People’s Club expresses its absolute repudiation of any type of prejudice, and informs that, as soon as the person responsible for the act was identified, the fan was removed from the Gigante’s stands and will suffer sanctions due to inappropriate behavior. .

Internacional is helping the authorities in the investigation of the facts, and reiterates its support for Juventude and the athlete. The Club regrets that the episode took place in today’s match, when the team played with a black shirt and an anti-racism patch, prepared by CBF, stamped on its new uniform.

Esporte Clube Juventude reiterates its rejection of any type of racist or discriminatory act. On the night of this Monday (29), in the 36th minute of the second half of the match against Internacional, at the Beira-Rio stadium, athlete Felipe Pires was the target of racist insults by an Internacional fan, who was promptly identified by the stadium’s security. home club.