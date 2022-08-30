Fernanda Souza and girlfriend enjoy Sandy’s concert in Rio de Janeiro



08/29/2022 10:51

Fernanda Souza was present at Sandy’s show in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday (27), and took her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, to meet the singer. She recently made unpublished statements about their relationship.

‘When I say that I was studying during the pandemic, I was not alone! First meeting of reikianas!!! Ownnnn! ‘, she wrote in the caption of the photo she posted on her social media.

The actress and presenter was s praise for Sandy. ‘Little friend Sandy, it was an honor in some way for this beautiful night that you gifted us with your light, talent and voice! What a show!!!! What energy!!!! The audience cheering you on and you being such an enlightened artist!’ she commented.

She also highlighted that the two are in similar moments of life. ‘It’s very beautiful to know that we are on the same page, learning together and sharing so much good information with each other.’ You are a beautiful example for us and for your fans, of someone who takes care of the mind, body and spirit, always looking for a way. to be better! Thank you for always inspiring us! And when We, Voice, Them 2 go to your city of yours, try to go!!!! She is a class of love and shine! Already start listening to the new album, because it’s beautiful and you’ll arrive with everything decorated, just like the guys in the video! (laughs)’, she finished.

