Fiat will not sell Landtrek in Brazil, but Peugoet

In recent days, a rumor circulated on the internet stating that the Peugeot Landtrek would not be sold in Brazil by the French brand, but by Fiat. But that is not what will happen. Information obtained by Auto+ during the launch of the new Citroën C3 (which will take place on the 30th at 5 pm) showed the reasons that led to this rumor.

As Fiat’s engineering team is very experienced with the creation and adaptation of models for Brazil, it will become standard for them to take the lead on projects here. In addition, the test laboratories in Betim (MG) allow the approval and advanced tests of all models.

Tests of the new Citroën C3, for example, would have to take place in Europe if there was not the merger of Stellantis for the French brand to use Fiat’s laboratories. This justifies the high amount of Landtrek being tested in the same city as the Italian brand’s factory, with Betim plates (as the one provided by Motor1) and with engineers who have worked at Fiat Toro.

Peugeot base

If Fiat has extensively tested the new C3 and has not launched it as a Mobi 2024, it makes no sense that Landtrek is sold with the Italian brand’s logo. And there are two important points to this. First is Toro. The intermediate pickup has a price that arrives in the medium segment and cannot be hindered by an equivalent product.

Toro will soon have to live with the new Dakota RAM that will be based on it and will have a slightly higher market positioning. The Landtrek, as a mid-size truck with an under-body chassis, could steal customers from Toro and vice versa, by living in the same space as the dealership.

Living in a Peugeot dealership, even if it is at the same address as a Fiat, there is separation between the brands. In addition, Stellantis needs French brands to gain volume and good market reputation. Landtrek will play a very important role in this, “but it is a car that will be worked on in 10, 15 years to gain fame”, says an executive.

It is a dangerous segment, where the good reputation in the market says it all and guarantees, for example, the leadership of the Toyota Hilux and the second place of the Chevrolet S10. Relatively newer models in the segment, such as Volkswagen Amarok, never achieved high positions in the ranking. Peugeot knows it won’t be a leader now, but it needs Landtrek to gain fame.

A brand with a vision of being fragile or full of problems, as Peugeot had at the time of the 207, is relying on the robustness and good reception of its commercial line to remake its name. Kombi owners traded their Old Ladies for Peugeot Expert and Landtrek could be another foundation for the French brand for its new times.

>>It didn’t even arrive in Brazil and Haval gives up on combustion cars

>>Mini Renegade will have Peugeot 1.2 turbo engine and manual transmission

>>RAM Dakota is in testing disguised as a midsize sedan