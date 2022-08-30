Fies 2022 renegotiation with up to 99% off starts this week

This week begins the renegotiation of debts from the Student Financing Fund (Fies) with up to 99% discount for those who were in arrears. For those who are up to date, the possibility is up to 12% discount.

The beginning of the period to renegotiate starts from this Thursday, September 1st. The renegotiation law also allows payment in up to 150 installments and guarantees a discount for those who pay on time.

To clear the doubts of the students, THE PEOPLE explains below how to get discounts, the rules, who is entitled and how to negotiate with banks.

The law is based on Provisional Measure number 1,090 of 2021, edited in December 2021 and approved by the Senate in May this year, when it came into force. Check out details of the Fies renegotiation:

When does the renegotiation of Fies 2022 start with Caixa and Banco do Brasil?

With the conversion of the MP into law, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil suspended the execution of new refinancing contracts until the Fies Management Committee issues a new regulation with the guidelines approved by the new law.

After such publication, a calendar with dates for opening new Fies refinancing requests will be released by financial institutions. The banks inform that as of September the deadline for renegotiation requests will be reopened and that requests can be made until December 31.

Who is entitled to Fies debt refinancing?

In general, any student with a student loan agreement signed up to the year 2017 can benefit from the refinancing.

The conditions and the discount percentage vary according to the profile of each student and the delay in payment. So:

Students enrolled in the Cadastro Único para Programas Sociais (CadÚnico) or who have been approved for Emergency Aid or who receive Auxílio Brasil will have a 92% discount on the total debt amount if they have installments overdue for more than 360 days

Enrolled in CadÚnico or approved in Emergency Aid with delays of more than 360 days, whose date of the last installment provided for in the contract is overdue for more than 5 years will have a 99% discount.

Other students, with outstanding debts for more than 360 days, will be entitled to discounts of up to 77%

In all three conditions described above, it will be possible to pay in up to 15 installments. Discounts include interest and penalties for delays and will be applied under the conditions described above. only for students with debts overdue for more than 360 days. See other cases below:

Students with debts in arrears for more than 90 days and less than 360 days will be entitled to a waiver of interest and late fees and a 12% discount on the total amount due to pay the debt in cash.

If they choose to pay in installments, this can be done in up to 150 installments, also with full forgiveness of fines and delays that have been applied before the refinancing.

Who pays on time will have a discount on the renegotiation of Fies 2022?

The ordinance that regulates the Fies refinancing process provides for a specific discount for those who are paying the debt without delay.







According to the document, “for students with zero days of delay with Fies, a discount of twelve percent of the consolidated debt will be granted”.

Thus, even those with no delay in the installments will be able to benefit from the renegotiation of Fies in 2022. The 12% discount on the remaining balance of the financing, however, will only be valid for paying off the debt in a single installment, in cash.

How does Fies debt installment work?

In addition to the discount offered, the Fies refinancing law provides for special conditions for the installment of the amount in arrears that is not forgiven by the program. Thus:

Students with active debts in Fies for more than 360 days will be able to pay in installments the rest of the balance due, after applying the refinancing discount, up to 15 times monthlywith interest investments in accordance with the Special Settlement and Custody System (TMS).

For the installment in fifteen months, it will be necessary to make an entry with an amount equivalent to the first installment of the renegotiation

In addition, the installments must have a minimum value of R$ 200

In the event of non-payment of three consecutive installments of the Fies debt renegotiation, the student will lose the right to refinancing and the initial discount applied will be cancelled. A delay of five installments in any period of the refinancing agreement also results in the cancellation of the trade.

Delay in the payment of installments after signing the amendment to the Fies refinancing contract, default interest of 1% per month, or fraction, levied on the amount of the installment in arrears and a fine of 2% on the total remaining installments.

How to get a discount on Fies debt?

According to the Ministry of Education, higher education entities should have started the processes of review of the contracts for the renegotiation of Fies 2022 debts on May 7 of this year.

With this, after debt renegotiation and payment of the first installment of the new agreement, students will have their names removed from credit restriction systems such as the Credit Protection Service (SPC) and Serasa.

The law does not require a change of financer to enter the Fies refinancing process, as this will occur through an amendment to the original contract.

From the new negotiation, the Fies tickets with the new values ​​will be generated on the same site. Students can also look for their creditors’ bank branches to request renegotiation or clarify doubts about the process.

Thus, students can consult more information about the renegotiation of Fies 2022 directly on the program’s website.

All discount calculations take into account the debt delay time with respect to the MP publication date, on December 31, 2021.

